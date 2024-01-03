Emma Watson: Her car was towed while she was partying at a bar

Prince Harry has already left Britain after a brief meeting with his father, King Charles, after it was recently announced that he is suffering from a form of cancer.

The 39-year-old prince flew back to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, where he spoke with the monarch for 30 minutes.

Harry was seen boarding a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (February 7) as his brother Prince William returned to royal duties by hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The meeting between Harry and Charles took place at Clarence House and sources said they had a “quick chat” for less than 30 minutes.

This will be their first face-to-face meeting in 16 months.

Harry’s wife Meghan stayed at the California mansion to care for their children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Harry immediately flew to see his father after Buckingham Palace announced Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on Monday.

It was announced in a statement: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for a benign prostatic enlargement, another area of ​​concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer.”