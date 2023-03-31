Emma Watson is spotted with ex-boyfriend in concert and sparks revival speculation | celebrities

Actress Emma Watson was spotted in the company of an ex-boyfriend during singer Taylor Swift’s most recent concert in Las Vegas. The star of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise accompanied by businessman Brendan Wallace was taken by fans present at the show and reported by the website of the British newspaper MetroUK. The record ignited speculation of a possible revival in the relationship.

Check out the photo of Watson in the act next to Wallace at the end of the text.

2 of 4 Emma Watson, Danial Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter franchise — Photo: Disclosure Emma Watson, Danial Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter franchise – Photo: Disclosure

Watson was first seen in the company of Wallace in 2018. At the time, the two were photographed exchanging kisses during a romantic trip to a paradise beach in Mexico. The romance would have lasted a short time, with the two never going public as boyfriends.

Now came their record together at Swift’s concert. The image shows both smiling, side by side, during the presentation in Las Vegas.

3 of 4 Entrepreneur Brendan Wallace — Photo: Instagram Businessman Brendan Wallace — Photo: Instagram

Brendan Wallace is 40 years old, eight years older than Watson. He is a partner and founder of a publicly traded company focused on environmental technologies. In 2019, he starred in rumors of an alleged relationship with actress Alexandra Daddario.

Emma Watson was just 11 when ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001) hit theaters, with her playing Hermione Granger. She followed in the franchise for seven more films, until the release of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ (2011).

4 of 4 Ezra Miller and Emma Watson in a scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) — Photo: Reproduction Ezra Miller and Emma Watson in a scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) — Photo: Reproduction

Watson also has successful productions such as ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ (2012) and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) on her resume.

The last feature with her presence in the cast was the period drama ‘Little Women’ (2019). Over the past few years, she has given more than one interview, saying she is increasingly discerning in relation to her professional life. Check out the tweet below with her and Brendan Wallace: