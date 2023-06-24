Emma Watson surprises everyone with ‘floating’ dress: what kind of creation is this? , Show

with picturesActress Emma Watson (33) has taken the internet by surprise in the recent past after she shared a picture of herself on Instagram. On top of that she wears a dress that seems to defy all laws of gravity and so the whole show is in the media. What is this creation?
Watson shared the photo with her 72.1 million followers to promote her line of gin. Many fans took to the idea immediately, whether they already had a bottle or two, or were ready for new glasses. “The dress appears to be floating,” read one of the many disapproving responses beneath the post, which received more than 2 million likes. “Can someone tell me about this dress?” Another writes in desperation. ‘How is the dress on your body, is it hanging over your ears?’
Some suspect that Watson has magical powers, which is in line with her previous role in the Harry Potter films. did theywingardium LeviosaSaid to the garment, the famous mantra to elevate things? Or has she given up wearing her fitted sheet folded in half because of sadness? Not to mention the comparison with an umbrella flying in the wind.
it could be even crazier
Actually it is a dress from Spanish fashion brand Lowe. That’s what Watson’s pale blue creation presented in Paris last September. The dress probably had a kind of skein in the front, which held a large amount of fabric in place at four points. This makes it appear as if the cloth is being pulled towards the sky by invisible threads. The back part resembles a ‘normal’ dress.
At the fashion show, model Mona Tougaard wore shoes under a dress that looked like a mountain of inflated balloons. This isn’t the craziest idea from creative director Jonathan Anderson, who has long been a sensation with his surreal work. Think about the anthurium top that top model Emily Ratajkowski took the internet by storm…
