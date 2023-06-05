Emotional farewell to murdered Tamara (33): “She had a heart of gold” (Binnenland)

In Kildrecht, Tamara Engels (33) said goodbye in a confined space on Thursday morning. The girl was robbed and murdered in her house in Sint-Niklaas. “You had a heart of gold and left an indelible mark on all of us. We will have to say goodbye very soon”, his colleagues said emotionally.

The woman was found dead on May 17 at her home on the Schoolstraat in Sint-Niklaas. His former partner AF and an accomplice murdered him. A. wanted 400,000 Euros from him and even went abroad to Belgium to get the money. When the money failed to materialize, 33-year-old Tamara suffered a head injury, following which the duo made the robbery murder a suicide. However, the police soon realized that the matter was different. A week later, on 25 May, both the suspects were caught. He is in jail till date.

Read this also. Tamara (33), the suspect arrested for the murder, is a former lover. “He wanted 400,000 euros. When he didn’t get it, he went to collect it from his house.

Family, friends and co-workers said goodbye to Tamara Engels on Thursday. The gruesome circumstances of his death were not explained in detail. It was emphasized that a warm, energetic and loving person was gone too soon.

“We say goodbye to a wonderful person. I will never forget the fun nights you had. You were full of energy and your mouth never shut up,” said a good friend emotionally. And eager to explore the world.” (read more below photo)

© PVS

Golden Heart

Tamara also leaves a huge void on the work floor. “Your golden heart will be remembered by everyone. You left an indelible mark, you inspired us and you brought out the best in us. We are saying goodbye very soon,” said his colleagues at 24 Plus.

Read this also. The father of the slain Tamara quietly watches the vigil with neighbors and friends: “I still don’t understand that she had to die”

Husky Rana

Tamara’s most loyal friend is also present: her husky Rana. “Rana was everything to her. They were inseparable,” say her friends. His father, Dirk, compared Hachiko’s story with that of his four-legged friend. A dog who always waits for his master after his death. The soundtrack to the film of the same name provided a poignant ending to the funeral. (read more below photo)

Tamara’s faithful four-legged friend Rana sat in the front row at the funeral. , © PVS

Father Dirk Engels did not speak. Overwhelmed with emotion, he sat quietly in the front row with his partner and Tamara’s husband. At the end of the funeral, he bent over the coffin in tears and gave his beloved daughter one last kiss.