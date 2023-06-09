Emotional Neymar bids goodbye to Lionel Messi, but harrowing photos from title celebration overshadow PSG departure

Neymar took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to Lionel Messi, who is leaving the Paris club after two seasons.

The attacker, who has been out for several months with an ankle injury, wrote, “My brother… It didn’t go the way we thought, but we tried everything.” “It was a real pleasure playing with you the next two years. Good luck with your next steps and be happy. I love you,” Neymar said.

Messi was out of contract with PSG and did not want to renew his contract. Before moving to PSG, Neymar and Messi had already played together for four seasons at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017. During this period, the duo won two Spanish national titles and the Champions League once.

Messi was booed by supporters during his last game at the Parc des Princes against Clermont Foot on Saturday. PSG lost the game 2–3. Later during the title ceremony, he got nothing but boos unlike Kylian Mbappe. Messi also quickly went into the players’ tunnel with Neymar.

In his two seasons with the Paris club, Messi won two league titles and one Super Cup. The Argentine, who turns 36 on June 24, has scored 16 goals and made the same number of assists in 32 league appearances this season.