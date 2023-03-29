Empower teachers to reinvent the learning experience

Mexico City – By promoting new learning models and tools, Microsoft Education technology has positioned itself as a key support platform in the development of new educational proposals. The story of Professor Manuel Alejandro Azuara, who teaches at the Chichimantla Segundo Telebachillerato, in the state of Veracruz, is a clear example of how the educational experience can be successfully complemented through digitization.

Manuel was selected to represent Mexico in the Tech For Good Challenge, a Microsoft educational challenge that encourages schools to incorporate technology into learning actions related to local or global problems. The story of this teacher begins in August 2019, taking courses and training from the Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) program to become a certified teacher as MIE Trainer, MIE Expert and Educational Representative in the Showcase School program.

“Manuel’s case is an example of how Microsoft Education is having a positive impact on students and teachers in rural communities around the world,” commented Ediel Cortes, Manager of Education Programs at Microsoft. “We are happy to see how the MIE program is empowering educators to improve their teaching practices and inspire students to achieve their goals.”

By joining the MIE program, Professor Azuara started a transformation in his teaching methods, breaking with the limitations of traditional didactics, often overshadowed by the rigidity of the campus methodologies and the lack of educational programs. This change in perspective, derived from his experience in the MIE program, allowed him to discover new ways of teaching and improve educational practices in order to make learning easier and more intuitive for his students.

This encouraged him to help other teachers in his community, making them aware of the benefits of the program and how they could improve their teaching practices. With the help of Microsoft technology, teachers were able to turn Telebachillerato Chichimantla Segundo into a Showcase School Incubator, where students can connect, communicate and collaborate with students from around the world and become ambassadors for Minecraft Education. In addition, the institution managed to organize workshops for students to present crafts according to their customs and source materials, strengthening the social fabric of the community.

“As a teacher, working with Microsoft greatly expanded my worldview, allowed me to approach content from other points of view, and greatly improved the way I approach students’ socio-emotional content. The students were able to better develop these skills, something that in rural communities is rarely addressed within the curriculum, breaking the youthful shyness that characterizes the student of this type of community and promoting communication between peers regardless of distance or place of origin. ”, commented Manuel Alejandro Azuara, professor of the Telebachillerato Chichimantla Segundo,

Azuara’s efforts have been recognized, leading him to be selected to participate in the Tech For Good Challenge, representing not only his country, but all of Latin America in this edition.

This is also based on the experience and interest of his students, who developed a campaign to guide the local population during the pandemic using the Microsoft 365 suite of applications, together with Power Apps and Power BI. Using Microsoft technology and the teaching guide, the young people coordinated training sessions for the population, collecting critical statistics to minimize the impact of the SARS-COVID-II pandemic in their area and help safeguard the health of their families and neighbors.

Stories like this show the true impact of technology, empowering people to do more and transform the context around them. In this way, Professor Azuara’s interest in using innovation as a factor of change in his work helped not only to transform how education is perceived and developed in rural communities, but also opened a new panorama so that local youth could develop new skills in order to solve the problems closest to them.

By empowering people to innovate, Microsoft Education technology is transforming education in rural communities around the world. Thanks to the Microsoft Innovative Educator program, teachers around the world are optimizing their teaching practices and motivating their students to develop new skills and perspectives, making technology a driver of change.

