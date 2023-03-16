Encrypted challenges say goodbye to Season 1 of Fortnite

Season 1 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite is about to come to an end, there are barely eight days left for the first cycle of the famous battle royale. For this and to say goodbye to him in a big way, Epic Games launched in this Patch 23.50 a series of rewards ranging from graffiti and loading screens to emotes and beautiful packaging that can be achieved through the Cipher Missions they have introduced.

«Encrypted and unencrypted messages have been intercepted in the form of Cipher Missions. The unencrypted messages are very simple, but it’s up to you to unravel the mystery of the encrypted ones! Discover the key to decipher them and complete all the missions» write the first lines of the release notes on the blog of fortnite. In addition, for this version and this “mini event” the developers have reintroduced two weapons that have not been found on the island for a long time, we are talking about the six-shot Revolver and the Infantry Rifle.

Without further ado, below we bring you all the details of these encrypted missions and their rewards.

The encrypted missions, their rewards and some details of Patch 23.50

If you want to start claiming your rewards, we must first complete some missions. To do this we must go to the Encryption missions section of the page “Missions”, there you will find both unencrypted missions with direct objectives and other encrypted ones whose objective is… diffuse, if not to say a mystery. To discover what to do in these encrypted missions, you must use all the clues that it will provide fortnite.

After completing a cipher mission, you will unlock the next one when it becomes available. From fortnite they assure that they will add a new Cipher mission every day until March 7 (one day before Season 1 of Chapter 4 ends); In addition, all missions will be available until 10/3/23. By completing a certain number of these missions, you will unlock new cosmetics for the box office:

7 Unencrypted Encryption Missions: Graffiti « let there be peace «;

«; 15 Unencrypted Encryption Missions – Loading Screen « order up «;

«; 24 Unencrypted Cipher Missions: emote « Decoded «;

«; 3 Encrypted Cipher Missions: Wrapper «circuitry«

Some Patch 23.50 tweaks

Chest of Oaths drop rate increased from 70% to 100%.

Players have an increased chance to get the Mechanical Archery reality augmentation.

In this Patch 23.50, you will be more likely to get the reality augmentations that you have not unlocked.

