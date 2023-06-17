End of free charging stations in supermarkets

Charging your electric car for free while you go shopping is almost a thing of the past. He writes Het Belang van Limburg on Thursdays. Free charging has become too expensive for supermarkets.

Lidl was a pioneer in free charging for years. The 100th Lidl store will be equipped with a free charging station in 2021. Two cars can be charged for free at each of those branches and things have improved as well. Eventually, the charging stations had a capacity of 50 kW.

Read this also. Free charging stations have an annoying side effect: Lidl should intervene against ‘electricity thieves’

But the free charging stations at Lidl will soon disappear, writes Het Belang van Limburg. “We are going to switch to a payment system,” says spokeswoman Isabelle Colbrandt at the newspaper. “We don’t have an exact date yet, but it won’t be that long. This is because offering free charging is not sustainable and affordable, especially because of last winter’s high energy prices. The customers will still get the discounted rate at the paying charging stations.”

© Mark Herremans – Media House

Delhaize and Ikea also have plans to ask customers to pay to charge their cars in the future. In Colruyt and Jumbo, the charging stations were already charged.

According to EV Belgium, the Belgian sector federation of electric mobility, free charging stations are no longer affordable because too many electric cars are being added. In February, the 100,000 mark was passed.