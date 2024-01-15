End of musical career and new creative adventure – ActuaNews.fr

Provocative rapper Iggy Azalea surprised her fans by officially announcing the end of her music career. Through an emotional letter on social media, he revealed his desire to put his latest album on hold and dedicate himself to his passion for design and creative direction. Find this open letter on ActuaNews.fr

A musical farewell and a new creative chapter for Iggy Azalea

End of a chapter:

Iggy Azalea, known for her unique style and outspokenness, is making the difficult decision to end her music career. In a heartfelt letter to his fans, he shared his inspirations, explaining that he finds more passion in design than songwriting. Despite previous speculation, she assures that this decision is not the result of intimidation, but a determined artist’s choice.

A Creative Future:

The rapper revealed his growing interest in design and creative direction, a passion that has always inspired him. She also announces a definite hiatus from her latest album, and prefers to focus on projects that truly make her happy and emotional on a daily basis. Iggy Azalea invites her fans to understand this new direction and promises to share her creations and humor through her future ventures.

Message to fans:

Through her letter, Iggy Azalea sends a direct message to her fans expressing her gratitude and love. She acknowledges that some people may be disappointed, but stresses the importance of not letting it affect them. The rapper is confident about her new creative chapter and promises to share her upcoming projects, revealing a more intimate side of her artistic universe.

A new adventure that begins:

Iggy Azalea concluded her letter by excitedly looking forward to sharing her future creations. As his musical journey comes to an end, a new page is turning for this adventurous artist. Fans can expect to discover Iggy Azalea’s quirkiness and humor in upcoming creative projects, proving that even without music, her artistry continues to shine.

See full letter below