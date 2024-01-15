End of the curse! Fluminense won the Liga de Quito and were crowned champions for the first time against Albos at the Maracana. football | game

Third time’s the charm. two bitter endings passed Fluminense was finally able to stop the negative streak against Liga de Quito, Champion in 2008 and 2009 at the Maracana, but could not maintain the advantage of elbows the end of South American Cup Winners Cup, Who stayed with the tricolor in Rio de Janeiro.

Success, influenced by all the experience of its employees, worked with patience The goals with which Fluminense came back in the series after being down 1–0 in the first leg of the league were only achieved in the final minutes.

‘I’m back, my son’: Liga de Quito’s dedication to Fluminense flying over Rio de Janeiro

good attitude towards Albos are confident in defense after dealing with trouble in the first half of the gameIn which, despite ball handling by the locals, the league was able to keep the Bolts on target.

Alexander Dominguez was decisive once again At the door of the university students, at least three actions in the area where Esmeraldaño had a call for a goal from Cariocas in his hands.

Martinelli was the first to try his luck Dominguez hit a shot in the 10th minute which was stopped by goalkeeper Azucena.After getting a ball in the field.

german canoe He was the next player to score a try on the visiting goal. with A at minute 30 With a shot from one side of the goal and a frontal shot at 39, Somewhat inconvenient, but with Domínguez in both tasks to avoid fear for the capital’s residents.

More devoted to defensive tasks, Liga spent little on attack, did not finish in the first half, However, with some of his arrivals he could complicate the Brazilian team which always tried to bring more numbers to the visiting field.

Beginning of Compliment provides the best action to the league Until that moment of the game, an individual game Ezequiel Piovi who achieved the feat with dominant ball enter the area, but he had enough success against goalkeeper Fabio (46 minutes), who kept the ball.

The entry of John Kennedy to reinforce the attack of the Cariocas forced the League to take refuge in their own territory. He Fever They kept the ball with them, but due to the league being in their area, their path to reach the goal was closed. That’s equal to the series.

Fernando Diniz explores options in banking and sent to the playground Marcelo, Renato Augusto and Douglas Costa, Pieces with which Fluminense limited the Albos more in their area, who tried to counter the tricolor avalanche.

Lily’s resistance lasted 76 minutes Samuel Xavier and from a center Cross header from Colombian Jhon Arias to start the scoring and tie the series at 1–0.

This was the best moment for the locals, which even the dismissal of Kennedy (78) could not stop and then the gap widened From 12 steps, the double and the title with a shot from the Colombian Arias (89 minutes) For the people of Rio de Janeiro.

finally it’s done Relief for Cariocas, He They finally managed to break that spell after losing the finals of the 2008 Copa Libertadores and 2009 Sudamericana. And will be crowned with a second title in the CONMEBOL tournament, on their court against Albos. (D)