Engie compensates customers who charge their cars with the app

Energy supplier Engie is launching a new energy contract aimed at people who drive electrically. Those who use an app for charging that activates automatic home charging during off-peak hours will be charged for this.

The new contract (Angie Drive) is for people who regularly charge their electric car at home. There is also an app associated with it. This ensures that the car gets charged automatically during off-peak hours. For each home charging session using the app, the customer receives a compensation of 1.5 Euro cents for the kilowatt hours charged.

Engie is said to be the first energy supplier to encourage customers to charge through fees during off-peak hours. There are other suppliers that have special contracts that drive electrically.

Of course, the energy company also has an interest in people charging at home during off-peak hours, ie when there is more supply and less demand for electricity, for example late at night or at weekends. “By encouraging customers to charge primarily during off-peak hours, Engie helps maintain balance on the grid. The profit we make from this is shared with the customer through that fee,” explains a spokesperson.

Imbalances on the grid must be resolved by high-voltage managers, and this costs money. That’s why it’s important for energy companies to balance their portfolios.

Incidentally, Engie’s offering is not yet compatible with all brands of electric cars. This is because manufacturers must allow the app to connect to the car. According to the company, more and more brands are being added.