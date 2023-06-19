England shine through qualifying specialist Kane and hat-trick hero Saka – Voetbal International

England ended the international match period on Monday evening with a seven-clapper. North Macedonia had no chance against the British, who had scored four times in the previous European Championship qualifying match with Malta.



England knew they had to win because, just hours before kick-off, Ukraine had won their group stage match against Malta 1–0 through a penalty kick by Viktor Tsygankov. At that point the gap between number one and two in the group was only three points, but leaders England were never in trouble against North Macedonia.

England faithfully did not play at Wembley due to a Harry Styles concert, but North Macedonia were no match for the quarter-finalists of the previous World Cup at Old Trafford. National coach Gareth Southgate was none too pleased with his players’ behavior during Manchester City’s treble celebration, yet he brought Kyle Walker and John Stones, Calvin Phillips, Phil Foden and party animal Jack Grealish off the bench.

They could enjoy the game of their compatriots. Because things moved fast after England loosened up. Harry Kane headed in at the far post in the 29th minute after action from Luke Shaw, ten minutes later Bukayo Saka headed home hard for 2–0. Marcus Rashford joined in the celebrations just before half-time, tapping in on Jordan Henderson’s pass.

North Macedonia could not handle it all even after a break. Saka’s class made the difference early on. He took a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired a stylish left-handed shot to make it 4-0. Soon after, Saka completed his hat-trick and it became very clear that England were not going to make any mistakes in their quest for a ticket to the European Championships.

It was also the time for Southgate to bring in the Man City trio, with Saka and Rashford, among others, moved on. It was Phillips, who hasn’t played much this season, who scored his first goal three lions And took the lead to 6-0. The final chord was for Kane, who scored his second goal from the spot.

Standings Group Stage Group C European Championship Qualifiers 2024 Germany Europe

1 England 4 4 0 0 15-1 +14 12 2 ukraine 3 2 0 1 4-4 0 6 3 Italy 2 1 0 1 3-2 +1 3 4 north macedonia 3 1 0 2 4-11 -7 3 5 malta 4 0 0 4 1-9 -8 0 *Up to and including 19 June. 2023



