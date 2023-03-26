England v Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations line-ups and team news as Sarah Hunter bids farewell

Defending champions England kick off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as defending champions England kick off the Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Newcastle.

The Red Roses have not lost a game in the competition since 2018 en route to four successive titles, but are dealing with a string of significant absences, with long-time captain Sarah Hunter set to retire following a swan song from her hometown on Saturday .

Hunter, England’s most capped player, will make her 141st and final appearance amid a period of significant change for the Red Roses, with manager Simon Middleton leaving after this tournament and several key figures missing from her squad.

Scotland will be hoping to deny Hunter a perfect send-off; Bryan Easson’s side have suffered a narrow losing streak in 2022, but the introduction of professional contracts and a planned evolution of his style are expected to pay dividends this campaign.

Follow England v Scotland Women’s Six Nations live updates below.