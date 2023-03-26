England v Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations line-ups and team news as Sarah Hunter bids farewell

Follow live updates as defending champions England kick off the Women’s Six Nations against Scotland in Newcastle.
Scotland starting lineup
Scotland XV: Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle; Lyndsay O’Donnell, Louise McMillan; Rachel Malcolm (Capitular), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher; Caity Mattinson, Helen Nelson; Francesca McGhie, Meryl Smith, Emma Orr, Coreen Grant; Chloe Rollie.
Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Anne Young, Elliann Clarke, Eva Donaldson, Eilidh Sinclair; Mairi McDonald, Beth Blacklock, Liz Musgrove.
What’s new with the Scottish national team?
Scotland have vowed to play more adventurous, having become used to narrowly losing during the World Cup. As such, manager Bryan Easson makes a series of bold choices for the trip to Newcastle, relying on an inexperienced defense to pose England problems. Winger Francesca McGhie earned her first cap after impressing for the Thistles during their Celtic Challenge development, while young center duo Emma Orr and Meryl Smith are future star prospects.
The forward pack is much more experienced and entirely based in England, ready to take on familiar enemies from the Premier 15s. Rachel Malcolm, a back row colleague of Hunter’s at Loughborough Lightning, is captain of the team, although powerhouse number eight Jade Konkel-Roberts is unavailable following injury. Konkel-Roberts’ Harlequins teammate Beth Blacklock is set for a debut at the back of the bench after impressive performances for the club.
England XV: Mackenzie Carson, Amy Cokayne, Sarah Bern; Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall; Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer (Co-Captain), Sarah Hunter (Co-Captain); Lucy Packer, Holly Aitchison; Claudia MacDonald, Amber Reed, Lagi Tuima, Jess Breach; Abby Dow.
Substitutes: Lark Davies, Liz Crake, Kelsey Clifford, Cath O’Donnell, Sarah Beckett; Ella Wyrwas, Tatyana Heard, Emma Sing.
What’s new with the English national team?
Sarah Hunter’s bye dominated England’s opening game, with the 37-year-old named as co-captain of defensive line Marlie Packer. Mackenzie Carson makes her second international first-row debut – the Saracens Girl Scout previously represented Canada but observed a suspension period and qualified for England through her mother.
Injuries to Zoe Harrison and Helena Rowland created an opportunity for Holly Aitchison in midfield, with the playmaker partnered in midfield by Amber Reed and Lagi Tuima, who missed out on Simon Middleton’s World Cup squad. Carson has joined the squad with three more potential newcomers – props Liz Crake and Kelsey Clifford are expected to earn their first caps from the bench, along with scrum-half Ella Wyrwas.
In today’s opener, Wales had four tries in a dominant first half against Ireland, leading 26-0 at half-time. The Welsh are putting on a show at the Cardiff Arms Park.
When is England v Scotland?
England v Scotland is scheduled to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday, March 25 at Kingston Park in Newcastle, England.
UK viewers can watch the game live on BBC Two, with coverage from 4.15pm GMT. The action will also be available on BBC iPlayer, or via the BBC Sport app or website.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England v Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations.
The Red Roses have not lost a game in the competition since 2018 en route to four successive titles, but are dealing with a string of significant absences, with long-time captain Sarah Hunter set to retire following a swan song from her hometown on Saturday .
Hunter, England’s most capped player, will make her 141st and final appearance amid a period of significant change for the Red Roses, with manager Simon Middleton leaving after this tournament and several key figures missing from her squad.
Scotland will be hoping to deny Hunter a perfect send-off; Bryan Easson’s side have suffered a narrow losing streak in 2022, but the introduction of professional contracts and a planned evolution of his style are expected to pay dividends this campaign.
Follow England v Scotland Women’s Six Nations live updates below.
