English-speaking girls and boys aged 6 years shooting a movie with Anne Hathaway

For Filming of the American feature film “French Children Don’t Throw Food” with anne hathawayThe casting director is looking for the following profiles:
beans: 6 year old little girl, bilingual English, Caucasian or mixed raceTo play the role of a 5-year-old American girl.
Burt: 6 year old little boy, bilingual English, all originsTo play the role of a 5-year-old American boy
Alexander: Little boy, 6 years old, speaks at least some English, Caucasian or mixed race To play the role of a 4-year-old French boy.
Filming: Scheduled between late May and September 2024. The casting is open to all of France. beginners welcome.
Remuneration: union rate cinema role
Please apply with the following elements:
– Recent color photos (portraits and full length, without filters)
– Name, first name, age and date of birth, height, English level, city of residence
– Contact details (email and telephone)
,
*What we know about this casting:
Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Redding will star in this feature film.
It is an adaptation of Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting.
Summary: An American journalist comes to Paris to follow her husband, and raise her family on French soil. As she tries to combine her career and her role as a mother – while feeling like she is failing on both sides – she looks at her neighbors and her French colleagues, trying to understand as well. How they ensure that their children are very well behaved. , Then she discovers that beneath the smooth and conventional appearance, no one is perfect.
,
