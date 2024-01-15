English-speaking girls and boys aged 6 years shooting a movie with Anne Hathaway

For Filming of the American feature film “French Children Don’t Throw Food” with anne hathawayThe casting director is looking for the following profiles:

beans: 6 year old little girl, bilingual English, Caucasian or mixed raceTo play the role of a 5-year-old American girl.

Burt: 6 year old little boy, bilingual English, all originsTo play the role of a 5-year-old American boy

Alexander: Little boy, 6 years old, speaks at least some English, Caucasian or mixed race To play the role of a 4-year-old French boy.

Filming: Scheduled between late May and September 2024. The casting is open to all of France. beginners welcome.

Remuneration: union rate cinema role

Please apply with the following elements:

– Recent color photos (portraits and full length, without filters)

– Name, first name, age and date of birth, height, English level, city of residence

– Contact details (email and telephone)

,

*What we know about this casting:

Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Redding will star in this feature film.

It is an adaptation of Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting.

Summary: An American journalist comes to Paris to follow her husband, and raise her family on French soil. As she tries to combine her career and her role as a mother – while feeling like she is failing on both sides – she looks at her neighbors and her French colleagues, trying to understand as well. How they ensure that their children are very well behaved. , Then she discovers that beneath the smooth and conventional appearance, no one is perfect.

,

Share and like this post to let people around you know!

To read all this content you must create an account and log in

Register here to read the full article











relationship























