Entrepreneur since adolescence, young woman earns BRL 370,000 with digital management | Women Entrepreneurs

Advertising and entrepreneur Ana Laura Lobo, 27, started working out of necessity in her teens. After working as a waitress and being a young apprentice at Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo), her first business was making t-shirts. iClothes was founded in 2011 and focused on t-shirts with prints of singers and bands.

Today, the brand is called Nana Lobo, focuses on making corporate uniforms and is one of the three brands that make up the CNPJ of ALL, a company named after the founder’s initials. Currently, the highest revenue comes from the business and project management arm for digital entrepreneurs – R$ 370,000 in 2022. The clothing company earned R$ 15,000 last year; and consulting and mentoring services resulted in revenues of R$70,000.

The idea to open the first company came when he was an apprentice at Sabesp. “The salary was R$ 400 and it wasn’t enough to help around the house and earn extra income”, says she, who is from Santos (SP). In 2011, she created a T-shirt to go to Miley Cyrus’ concert. With the success among fans, she started selling the product. “Due to my financial condition, I didn’t have a 15th birthday party. I’m a big fan of Miley Cyrus, so I paid the concert ticket in 12 installments. When I got to the show, my t-shirt was a sensation, people wanted one just like it”, says Lobo, counting that he created the pattern using Photoshop and PhotoFiltre.

She wrote down the e-mails of those interested and, through MSN, began to take orders for T-shirts and send them all over Brazil. The confection had its peak in 2019, serving companies. “We had 15 seamstresses and three printers on the team. In 2018, we went from MEI to micro-enterprise”, she says. With the pandemic, however, the business has shrunk. Due to social isolation, customers stopped ordering uniforms. With the pressure, she began to look for opportunities in her areas of training: Lobo is a technician in administration and graduated in fashion and advertising, colleges that she studied with a scholarship from Prouni and with funding from Fies. “I started offering myself as a social media analyst for some brands,” she says.

In March 2020, the entrepreneur began providing services in the segment and soon became responsible for managing projects for a large company. “When I started, they had 4,000 followers. By mid-year, they had 300,000,” she says of the success of her digital communication strategy. That’s how ALL was born.

Lobo says that the company takes care of the administrative and bureaucratic part of digital content creator brands, in addition to producing infoproducts and campaigns for this audience, which is made up of influencers and also includes entrepreneurs who focus on the digital universe.

“It took me almost a decade to grow with clothing and I almost closed it with the pandemic. In management, I was experiencing astronomical growth in less than a year, because the internet was booming, from physical to digital. Companies did not know how to place projects on the internet, and that’s how we grew up,” he says.

Currently, ALL’s team has 10 employees. “I left a micro-enterprise for a small company”, he says. ALL’s clients are influencers and companies — mostly women and LGBTQIA+ people, such as DigiGirls, Beleza Poética Cosméticos and Luca Scarpelli.

As a tip for other entrepreneurs, Lobo says that you have to believe in the potential of your business. “When I went to study fashion, I started thinking about getting a job in the area, without imagining that my T-shirts could become my main source of income. It was the professors who opened my mind about betting on my own business”, she says. “Be clear about your objectives and observe what your audience needs”, she indicates.

