Entrepreneurs are immersing themselves in sustainable transportation

BODEGRAVEN – More than fifty entrepreneurs gathered for the seminar ‘Electrical takes you further’ in the industrial hall of LMB De Bruin in Bodegraven on Monday evening 5 June. Why zero-emission is essential for your company’. During this informative evening organized by the Sustainable Steering Group of the Bodegraven-Reeuwijk Entrepreneurs Platform, local entrepreneurs and experts shared their expertise and experiences in the field of electric and hydrogen propulsion.

First, host Ari-Jan de Bruijn from agricultural mechanization company De Bruijn explains the current range of power shovels and tractors, but also where the supply is still lacking. “Electric is still feasible for machines up to 5 tonnes, after that there is no room for a battery that will last long.”

The next speaker, director of Versluys Group Jan de Boer, largely agreed with this. He noted that Versluys often works for the government and that it sets very ambitious – read: routinely unattainable – goals for the use of electrical machines. “The equipment is not available or is too expensive.”

After that it was time to look to the future with BuroN11’s automotive experts, Tom Nedrend and Bart Ostvogels. He outlined the developments in the car industry and listed the subsidies in brief.

Next, the program briefly touched on a more enduring perspective: key personnel. Marlu Bink of VEPO Cheeses and Kristian den Heijer of Fiatalij Holland presented their collaboration to encourage employees to choose a tax-efficient bicycle instead of a car. After all, it emits even less!

Jordi Keems from Van Dijk Group then told the attendees about the technical preparations that are all necessary if an entrepreneur electrifies his fleet. Because where and when do you charge all those cars? And with what current? “To achieve this, adjustments are often needed in operational management and energy networks,” Jordi said.

Niels Fluitmans of Servicepunt EnergyTransitn Bedrijven Miden-Holland had the honor of closing the evening with an offer: free and independent advice on energy savings, energy production and gas-free business.