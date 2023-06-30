EOTB stars Joey and Megan confirm relationship

It will come as no big surprise to many followers that Joey and Megan are now making their relationship official. They have been sharing pictures of each other regularly on social media recently and were even holidaying together in Egypt.

The two met during the recording of ‘Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch’. When Joey is sent home – as shown in the series finale – Megan follows him. They started dating right away, but haven’t gotten into a relationship yet. Indeed, Megan left Joey for Dennis Ross, to whom he became engaged a few weeks later.

But that relationship proved short-lived. Megan kept in touch with Joey and eventually reconnected with him. “We were going to take everything easy because everything happened quickly. Then we spent a lot of time together,” Megan spoke with Rummag about the time after ‘Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch’. “A lot of things happened and I was not thinking clearly. Then we got a break, it’s really my fault.

She eloped with Dennis, even though she said she immediately knew it wouldn’t work out with him. “I knew he wasn’t the one for me, but he didn’t have a place to sleep. So I had to take her home with me. Olivia (his ex) kicked him out. I finally said in Dubai that I would like him to leave. I miss Joey.”