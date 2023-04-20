Epic Games acquires a new studio to work on Fortnite

The developer studio market has been moving a lot lately. Now it is Epic Games, a company that has stopped developing games since the Fortnite boom, and it will be no different, as they acquire a new development team to focus on maintaining the game as a service.

This is Aquiris, a study based in Brazil that has developed games like Horizon Chase. The objective of this union is nothing more than the maintenance of Fortnite. We remind you that this game is updated quite regularly, so the developers at Epic Games would already have trouble keeping up.

“Joining Epic Games builds on our successes in creating memorable games, including Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which we will continue to operate,” said Aquiris CEO Mauricio Longoni, who is now studio director. from Epic Games Brazil. We are excited to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine in game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite. Aquiris has been at the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will highlight our region’s developers for the entire industry.

Epic Games expands, the possibility of a new video game from the studio grows

It is not something that is exciting and is quite expected, but a new game from Epic Games could be taking shape after the union of new regional sections. Now, being regional, it may be due to a global support that would seek to expand the Fortnite experience much more, now reaching South America.