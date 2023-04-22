Epic Games acquires the creators of Horizon Chase Turbo

Epic Games has announced the purchase of AQUIRIS, the studio that created the saga Horizon Chase, after an investment made a year ago to publish various multiplatform games. This move will be the cornerstone of Epic Games Brazil, the first Epic Games studio in South America.

The future of the team lies in creating “content and groundbreaking social experiences” in Fortnite. Mauricio Longoni, executive director of AQUIRIS and now director of Epic Games Brazil, has commented that wonder box, Horizon Chase 2 and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem They will continue to function normally. “We are happy to take advantage of our experience in Unreal Engine in the development and future of Fortnite. AQUIRIS has been at the forefront of game creation in Brazil and Latin America, and being part of Epic Games will boost developers in the region across the industry.”

Alain Tascan, executive vice president of Epic Games, says they have seen AQUIRIS’s “impressive talent in creating innovative games with global appeal” as one of the reasons for their acquisition. “With the creation of Epic Games Brazil we are interested in take advantage of the immense talent that the region offers and in establishing our presence in Latin America“.

This would have canceled the projects that AQUIRIS had underway

The negative part of the movement is that Epic Games Brazil seems dedicated exclusively to Fortniteand those games that were signed with Epic Games will not see the light. We saw something similar with the purchase of Harmonix (rock band) in 2021, which as part of Epic Games focused on “musical journeys and gameplay” for Fortnite.



