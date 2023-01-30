Epic Games announces second collaboration and confirms release date; we will have content from the latest movie

Surprising almost none, Epic Games just announced a second collaboration between Fortnite Y dragonballthis time with a clear focus on Akira Toriyama’s most recent film, so without a doubt, we will be able to get new content inspired by this latest adventure that we enjoyed on Vines a few months ago.

No trailer yet we only have an official image shared for the company, confirming the arrival date of this new crossover on January 31; that’s right, in less than 24 hours we will know what Epic Games has prepared for us on this occasion, and taking into account the great party of dragonball we had in August, the excitement of the fans is understandable.



A big crossover is coming to Fortnite!

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: what we can expect from a second collaboration

The fans are already speculating, and it is that seeing such a clear reference to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it is almost a given that we will have skins and varied content that shone in this feature filmhaving Gohan as clearly indicated to shine on Goku and Vegeta, who will most certainly return in another format.

Piccolo is another almost guaranteed bet, along with characters like Cell, the Gamma Androids, and perhaps adult versions of Goten and Trunks, taking advantage of his role in the current chapters of the manga. Obviously we won’t be able to have everything, but if the event becomes as big as the first one, we can get a very good idea.

Having said that, don’t expect to see content coming back from the latest crossover Come in Fortnite Y dragonballalthough we can’t rule out the possibility entirely either. Anyway, you better not take your eyes off and be very aware of the surprise that is practically just around the corner, especially if you want to be the first to get everything!