Epic Games announces the arrival of Creative 2.0 in Fortnite: when does UEFN come out?

After many months of rumors and noise of all kinds, Epic Games finally confirms the release date of UEFN in pc. Unreal Editor for Fortniteor colloquially called Creative 2.0 of Fortnite has already date fixed in the calendar in the Epic Games Store. Below we give you all the details of this announcement:

When is Fortnite Creative 2.0 coming out? Release date and all the details

UEFN, Unreal Editor for Fortnite will be available for download on the Epic Games Store on Wednesday March 22, 2023. This is how Epic Games has made it known through the different social networks of the company and its games:

As we can see on the store page itself, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC application for designing, developing and publishing games and experiences directly in Fortnite. Or what is the same: it is a much more powerful tool to design content for the Creative mode of Fortnite than the editor itself within the game. Unlike Fortnite’s Creative mode, where you build and edit your islands by controlling a character within Fortnite, creators can access a number of tools and workflows in Unreal Editor for PC, with many similarities to those used by Epic Games. to develop Fortnite Battle Royale. Summarizing, It is a much more professionalized and complex tool.

Several of the things we can do at UEFN are the following:

Create custom content modeling tools and materials.

Import meshes, textures, animations and audio.

Use Niagara to create visual effects.

Animate with the control rig and Sequencer.

Design the game with Verse.

Build landscapes to bring life to the environment.

Create larger experiences with World Partition.

Use Fab to discover and import resources.

Use real-time editing to collaborate in real time with others.

Collaborate with Skein through integrated version control.

