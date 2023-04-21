Epic Games buys Aquiris, creators of Horizon Chase, to work on Fortnite

It had been a while since we had a remarkable purchase, but Epic Games has taken the wallet out for a walk and has bought the studio aquiris.

It is a study based in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and which is responsible for games such as Horizon Chase and wonder box.

The team, which was created in 2007, will be in charge of working on the popular franchise Fortnite. We’ll see if that means the end of Horizon Chase 2, a game that has been updated in recent months.

Epic Games signs Aquiris to reinforce the development of Fortnite

The amount of the purchase has not been disclosed, but Epic Games already had a prior agreement and investment at the beginning of 2022 and now thus becomes Epic’s first Latin American studio.

Epic’s latest game studio acquisition was the November 2021 purchase of Rock Band and Dance Central creator Harmonix. At the time, Harmonix said that he planned to “work with Epic to create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite.”

It is clear that Epic does not want the success of Fortnite goes out, and their investments are heavily focused on bolstering the popular Battle Royale.

This is how the CEO of Aquiris spoke of the purchase, Mauricio Longoni, who is now studio director of Epic Games Brazil:

Joining Epic Games builds on our successes in creating memorable games, including Wonderbox, Horizon Chase 2, and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, which we will continue to operate. We are excited to leverage our experience using Unreal Engine in game development to contribute to the future of Fortnite. Aquiris has been at the forefront of game development in Brazil and Latin America, and becoming part of Epic Games will highlight developers from our region to the entire industry.

for his part Alain TascanEpic’s executive vice president of game development, assessed it as follows: