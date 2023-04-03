Epic Games CEO declares that Fortnite focuses on partnerships more than hype, like the Marvel and Star Wars crossovers

Fortnite has become a platform for showcasing movies, series, and brands, making it one of the most important games today. This success is the result of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s philosophy, who prefers to establish partnerships with different companies instead of simply filling the battle royale universe with advertising.

“Fortnite’s best moments were when other brands entered its world: fashion companies, Ferrari, Marvel crossovers and Star Wars,” Sweeney explained. According to him, running a traditional ad “is just annoying” and his company prefers not to.

“Gamers hate advertising and don’t engage with content; however, give them a drivable Ferrari or a cool skin they can use, and they love it.”, explained the executive. According to the CEO, this is one of the ways in which the game can gradually become a true metaverse that works and is attractive to the general public.

Fortnite does not plan to do direct virtual trade

During the interview, Sweeney and Epic VP Sax Persson also revealed what their future monetization plans are for Fortnite. Both explained that they don’t want to bring a virtual trading system directly into their “metaverse version” of the game, unless the public has a real interest.

“It depends a lot on what is sold. If you’re selling a ticket to an amazing experience, that’s the game’s business model,” Sweeney explained. However, the game won’t have loot boxes or Fortnite perk packs, as that’s not something his company cares about.

The CEO explains that this mechanic generated a “race to the bottom” in mobile games, something unpleasant. For him, the most profitable games end up being the ones with the most efficient and intrusive ads, which translates into really bad experiences. “We don’t want that in the world of Fortnite.”

Fountain: digiday