Epic Games is giving away an unmissable game this week and it will be yours forever

Epic Games give away a video game again for those who have a user in their virtual store, as they have been doing for several years now. At the beginning of 2023, the company responsible for Fortnite gives away a more than interesting adventure and exploration title: it is about Epistory – Typing Chronicles.

Between January 19 and 26those users who have an account in the virtual store of Epic Games will have the chance to download a fun standalone title brought to you by the creators of Fortnite and Rocket League. It should be remembered that those who download this week’s video game will have it available on their permanent virtual library.

Free games from the Epic Store between January 19 and 26

Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Epistory – Typing Chronicles will be available for free on the Epic Store between January 19 and 26.

This video game immerses the user in a fascinating third-person action adventure. The player will put himself in the shoes of a muse, a fictional character in a world where everything that remains must be written. The adventure begins with a blank page, but quickly the world begins to grow bigger and bigger as inspiration strikes, the user faces their enemies and solves mysteries. In this title, the player is asked to write in a fun way both to open chests and to move up to epic battles. As the world progresses and explores, the paper world grows in the writer’s mind, the story literally opens up, and the magical powers of words are revealed.

How to download free games from the Epic Store

To download the free games that Epic Games makes available every Thursday first you must have an account in the famous store that competes with Steam and download the client on our PC. If you don’t have one yet, you can create one from the Epic’s official website.

Once on the page, click on the login button in the top right corner and then on the invitation to register below the pop-up screen. There you can create an account associated with other platforms such as Facebook, Google, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and Apple or with an email. Depending on the option chosen, it will ask you for different requirements and data.

Once the account is created, download the client also from the official website. When you have downloaded it, all that remains is to install it and log in with your account.