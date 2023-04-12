Epic Games presents the new economy of Fortnite

After several weeks putting our teeth long, Valve has finally spoken out to officially announce a Counter-Strike 2 that may not have been seen coming a few months ago, but that seems to satisfy the elderly proplayers with improvements as specific but as decisive as the tick ratethe expansion of smoke grenades and even the fineness of the maps.

Although for most this was the big announcement of yesterday afternoon, the State of Unreal was not far behind either. Apart from showing us a little Hellblade 2 pill with Senua’s spectacular facial expressions, it seems that the most important thing here was this new economy of Fortnite through the creation of content for the game.

Here we go, in any case, with all the news:

Epic Games presents the advances of Unreal Engine. This Unreal Editor presented by Epic Games will allow users to create custom islands for Fortnite, positioning Battle Royale alongside Roblox to become a content creation platform. From Epic they have announced that they will allocate 40% of all their income (we start with billions) among all their creators, although with the fine print that Epic itself will be within that percentage.

Counter-Strike 2 will be available in the summer of 2023. In addition to all the improvements that they have dropped on their YouTube channel thanks to Source 2, they have confirmed that in a few months CS2 will arrive as a free update to Global Offensive. Some privileged people have been able to play since yesterday afternoon, although Valve confirms that they will be sending more tests between now and its launch.

Miasma Chronicles is out May 23 and Aliens: Dark Descent is out June 20. There's one more, by the way, left out of the headline pending an official announcement, but IGN missed that LEGO 2K Drive is coming out on May 19.

Finally, a couple of events: Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2023 – today at 23:00 Today begins in Boston the PAX East 2023

