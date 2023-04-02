Epic Games Store announces its two new free games for PC

Download two new free games now on the Epic Games Store.

Logo of the Epic Games Store, which gives away free games every week

Like every Thursday, the platform Epic Games Store has renewed its free games section, once again giving away two titles for any user who accesses the game file and adds it to their library forever. In this way, from today, Thursday, March 30, and until next Thursday, April 6 at 4:59 p.m. (peninsular time), any user can download Tunche for free, a roguelike action game developed by Leap Game Studios.

Interestingly, the game is named after the powerful creature called Tunche, who goes crazy for some strange reason and causes some evil beings to start taking over the jungle. In this way, players manage rumiwho together with his friends is preparing to discover the truth behind Tunche’s actions and restore peace in the Amazon.

The second game that you can download for free is The Silent Age, a exciting “Point and Click” adventure in which its protagonist Joe travels between the wonderful present of 1972 and the apocalyptic future of 2012 to discover the truth behind the extinction of humanity. Among the numerous trips in time, puzzles will be presented to be solved in order to save humanity from a disastrous end.

These are the next free games on the Epic Games Store

Next week, Epic Games Store will give away Blazing Sailsa fast-paced pirate PVP game in which the player creates his own pirate and ship to join other players to command a powerful ship through different game modes, maps, weapons, ship types and much more.

The second free title will be Dying Light: Enhanced Editionwhich together with a post-apocalyptic adventure in a world full of zombies includes the expansion with the buggy, a new vehicle, an extra game mode, two more quarantine zones and two packs of objects.

After celebrating the State of Unreal event for GDC 2023, Epic Games continues to be the order of the day not only for the gifts of its platform or Fortnite, but also for the power of Unreal Engine 5which we have talked about in our first impressions of Tekken 8.