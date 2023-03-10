Epic Games Store introduces its new self-publishing tool and ”stoke” Steam

In recent years, the PC gaming market has been split between two big players: Steam and the Epic Games Store. Or, what is the same, Valve and Epic Games. And the truth is that the relationship between both platforms/companies has not been ideal for a long time.

Epic Games has made an important decision: introduce a self-publishing tool for developerswith the aim that its official store continues to grow.

Every gamer knows that the Epic Games Store has been gradually gaining ground in the PC Gaming sector. It is clear that the initiative to give away games (in 2022 there were 99 titles, neither more nor less) has a lot to do with this.

How does the Epic Games Store work for developers? Until now it was not clear, but Epic Games has just announced your new self-publishing tool.

Epic’s tool takes Steam Direct (launched by Valve in 2018) as a reference, but differs from it in several key aspects… including those linked to the controversy.

Tim Sweeney’s ”stick” to Valve

Today the new self-publishing tool of Epic Games. This allows developers to publish their video games in the official Epic store, without having to go through the filters (with two exceptions).

The developers must pay the fee of 100 dollars (same as on Steam) to submit your games and publish them on the Epic Games Store. On the platform there are two very clear rules.

The first one is that you can not publish any game of a sexual or pornographic nature. This is far from Steamworks, since on Steam we do find games with sexual content.

Secondly (and this is where the biggest controversy lies), all multiplayer games must support crossplay between the Epic Games Store and other PC platforms, such as Steam or Windows.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic, already confirmed the first rule a few years ago. He likewise used it as a criticism of Steam, but he remains to see how Epic will execute this riddle.

To get the second Epic provides the Epic Online Services tool to all developers. They can host their game on Epic’s servers (which ensure crossplay), or instead use their own server system.

The president of Epic Games has not hesitated to remember his greatest rival, Valve, assuring that the steamworks tool is a blocking measure That does a lot of damage to developers.

”They have a classic lockdown strategy where they build these services that only work with their store, and they use the fact that they have the majority share of the market to encourage everyone to submit games that have a broken experience on other stores.” Tim Sweeney said.

There is actually another rule for this tool, although it’s pretty obvious (and one that Steam has as well). Every game will be tested by an Epic representativeto ensure that it works correctly.

On the downside, the new Epic Games Store tool It does allow the publication of NFT games or those that use blockchain technologysomething that Steam strictly prohibits.

On the other hand, Tim Sweeney confirmed that Epic will continue to support the PC game giveaway initiative. In fact, Call of the Sea, one of the best Spanish games, is now available.

As for the great game from Epic Games, Fortnite, the MEGA season has been announced today, which promises to turn the popular Battle Royale on PC and consoles upside down. Do you think Epic will continue to gain ground on Steam in the coming months?