Epic will pay you for your creations in the Unreal Editor

During this week, Epic Games made an announcement that will have a significant impact on the future of Fortnite. Perhaps, in fact, in the entire video game industry. The Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), which is already available on the Epic Games Store, will allow you to create completely new experiences – known as “creative islands” – within the game itself.

Now we know that those creatives who feel capable of developing innovative and entertaining games, they will have the opportunity to earn money with their creations. And be careful, in considerable quantities if her proposal breaks it.

In this sense, Epic Games’ plan is as follows. Since there will be the option to publish games within Fortniteas if it were an application distribution platform, the company will be able to measure its performance based on the number of players who have downloaded it and its retention percentage.

According to those led by Tim Sweeney, 40% of the net proceeds obtained from the sale of items in the shop of Fortnite will be distributed to developers who publish games with the Unreal Editor. Considering that the Epic title has stratospheric profits every month, we can get an idea of ​​the amount of money they plan to distribute.

Epic places 40% of net revenue from the Fortnite Item Shop and related real money purchases in the participation pool. Payments will be made monthly to publishers of all eligible islands, including those of independent creators and Epic’s own islands, such as Battle Royale.

Of course, as previously indicated, the payment will be subject to the popularity of the published island. Only those who manage to stand out from the rest will be eligible to receive the payment. The company considers the following pair of parameters:

Popularity: the islands that attract new players and re-engage inactive ones indicate that it is an experience that users of Fortnite adore. Therefore, recently joined and returning players are taken into account.

the islands that players return to day after day, week after week, indicate compelling gameplay. This consistency and returning players contribute to this calculation.

Now, who can participate? Fortunately, you don’t need to be a influencers either streamer famous to aspire to earn money with Unreal Editor Fortnite. Epic Games will accept the creations of legally established companies, or those of individuals who are of legal age (18 years). Furthermore, the account Fortnite must be at least 90 days old.

For those minors looking to try their luck, because surely there is also a lot of talent in their group, Epic Games promises to expand the program soon. We are working to expand the program to younger creators in the future and will share more information as it becomes available.

If the Unreal Editor for Fortnite was not attractive enough on its own, the option to generate income with it will attract the attention of many. We should not even rule out that other companies in the sector, such as Xbox or PlayStation, are encouraged to publish their own experiences for the gaming community. Epic is offering a cake, and many will want their slice.

