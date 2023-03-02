Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is coming to Fortnite

It would be the secret skin to obtain within the new Battle Pass.

Already having other important animes like dragonball either Naruto, Fortnite would collaborate with the world of anime again, now with Attack on Titan.

Epic Games is far from stopping with its crossovers to Fortnite and, conversely, expands to other franchises with whom they have not worked.

facing the Season 2 of Chapter 4, Fortnite would have a collaboration with Attack on Titanthis mentioned by two important insiders of the Battle Royale.

FORTNITE X ATTACK ON TITAN Together with @HYPEXI can confirm that Eren Yeager is the secret skin of the Chapter 4 – Season 2 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/nwYb9h7j4Y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023

ShiinaBR and HYPEX agree that Attack on Titan will finally land at Fortnite in the new season and would do it with a skin of the character eren yeagerwhich would be available to players as the secret skin of the new Battle Pass of the new season.

In addition to the skin, the insiders anticipate that Fortnite will add to the gameplay the hooks used by hunters in Attack on Titan to scroll.

FORTNITE x ATTACK ON TITAN MYTHIC 🔥 (see pinned tweet for context) It’s going to be a Waist Grappler, and you’ll be able to see Eren Yeager using it in S2’s loading screen. This is from the same reliable source that contacted @ShiinaBR & Yo. pic.twitter.com/AZFIy23yyx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 1, 2023

Both ShiinaBR and HYPEX mention that the information was provided by one of his usual sources which has proven to be reliable before.

For now there is no date for the start of Season 2, knowing only that Season 1 It will end next Wednesday, March 8..

