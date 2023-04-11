Eresys is out as Early Access for PC on April 20

Dragonis Games has announced that Eresys will be coming to PC on April 20 as an Early Access title.

The exciting cooperative horror game immerses players in the Lovecraftian universe, where teamwork is essential to survive. Choose one of four cultists and face horrifying creatures as you use clever AI mechanics and unique enemy entities to seal a dangerous Void Portal and protect your world from destruction.

Dynamic AI Enemies:

Eresys presents players with cunning enemies equipped with advanced AI systems. These intelligent creatures will observe players’ actions, adapt to their tactics, and constantly challenge them to think with their heads. In each encounter, players will have to be one step ahead to emerge victorious.

climbing difficulty:

The Lovecraftian universe of Eresys is a dangerous place, and the level of difficulty will increase as players progress through the game. With the progression system, players will have to continually improve their skills to stand a chance against the horrors of Lovecraftian myth. Each new challenge will push players to the limit, testing their wits and bravery. Even the noise players make through their microphones will make a difference.

Shelters:

Eresys shelters are more than just a place to rest. These hidden shelters are crucial to survival, providing a respite from the horrors outside and an opportunity to regroup. But players will also discover secrets within the safe houses, which will lead to valuable resources needed to complete missions and delve into the story.

The countdown has begun and you don’t want to miss out on the ultimate Lovecraftian cooperative game. Add Eresys to your Steam wishlist and get ready for April 20th.