Erin Darke, cis actress, is the latest victim of transphobic policing

Erin Darke with Daniel Radcliffe. The couple recently announced their pregnancy.

Erin Darkecis actress who announced with Daniel Radcliffe pregnancy, is the latest target of transphobic policing.

Several viral publications have been questioning the very identity of cisgender women simply because of their appearance. Everything that deviates from the norm of standard or behavior considered ‘dignified’ for a woman is pointed out and doubt is raised as to its nature.

Apparently, Erin Darke, who is pregnant by her boyfriend of a decade, is not woman enough for the fictional author. Suzanne Seddon. In a photograph of the couple, the author and COVID-19 denialist asks “Now what do you see here? 🥴”. The insinuation does not specify what the “problem” is, although with the history of accusations it is easily understood that the problem will be the fact that Darke does not fit into some box of female subservience. After all, how dare she have bushy eyebrows and be taller than her boyfriend?

This policing looks for non-existent “clues” as evidence that someone is secretly trans. Targets range from Bill It is Melinda Gatesthe sisters serene It is Vanessa Williams, zendaya or Kate Bush.

Policing preferentially targets trans, cis, and non-white women

The facial structure is also one of the characteristics pointed out by this transphobic policing, generally with results as inappropriate as they are offensive. In these people’s minds, women will only be dignified and real if they are standardized. And the standard, not by chance, tends to be white.

It’s just that Erin Darke is just one of the most recent cis victims of this transphobic vision. Also in the world of sport, Christine Mboma It is Beatrice Masilingi, two cis black women, were banned from the Olympics due to their natural testosterone levels. At the time, the former Polish sprinter Marcin Urbas even asked to investigate thetestosterone advantage“visible”with the naked eye” in mboma. Also Caster Semenyafrom South Africa, Francine Niyonsabafrom Burundi, and Margaret Wambuifrom Kenya, were banned for refusing to take medication that would lower their natural testosterone levels.

Daniel Radcliff has been on the side of trans people

Erin Darke would have been the victim of this type of comment since her boyfriend Daniel Radcliffe has been taking the side of transgender people from an early age.

“Trans women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health associations who are far more knowledgeable on this subject than Jo (Rowling) or myself.“

Narratives of transphobic policing try to condition, without any legitimacy, the identity of people who do not fit their standards. And it’s not just trans women who are victims. They will be, yes, the first and main ones, but misogyny, which feeds LGBTIphobia, has as victims all people who, for some reason, are not part of the norm. Your height, your facial structure, the size of your body, hands and shoulders, your voice, your clothes, your hair, everything serves to condition the freedom and identity of each person.

This scrutinized group also includes cis women, because the issue of control over the body and customs is at the center of these narratives of maintaining power. Transphobia thus concerns all people and all of them can – and must – combat it. Ironically, in a narrative that tries to segregate, it is its obvious and universal scope that, for those who, in some way, are or feel different, can – and should – serve as a unit.

Pedro Carreira Activist for Human Rights at ILGA Portugal and esQrever. Opinion expressed on an individual basis. Instagram/Twitter/TikTok/Mastodon: @pedrojdoc

Like this: Like Loading…

Related