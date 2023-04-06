Escola Livre de Cinema e Vídeo resumes film club with ‘Tarantino in the 90s’ show

In the month in which Santo André turns 470, the ELCV (Free School of Cinema and Video) resumes its film club. And the premiere will be in great style, with the exhibition ‘Tarantino in the 90s’, which will show films by American director Quentin Tarantino produced in the 1990s.

The classic ‘Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence’ opens the program on Wednesday (5), at 7:30 pm. The other films will be ‘Grande Hotel’ (12th), ‘Jackie Brown’ (19th) and ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (26th), to be screened at 7:30 pm at the Heleny Guariba Auditorium, with free admission. Indication: 16 years. The initiative is a partnership between ELCV and the Museum of Image and Sound, through ‘Pontos MIS’.

In ‘Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence’, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are professional killers who work collecting for the powerful gangster Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames). Vega is forced to date the boss’s girl, fearing crossing a line; Meanwhile, boxer Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) gets in trouble for winning a fight he was supposed to lose. (1995, 149 min).

The film ‘Grande Hotel’ will be shown on the 12th, at 7:30 pm. On New Year’s Eve, at the Mon Signor Hotel, a traditional Hollywood inn that is going through a crisis, four curious stories happen that involve Ted (Tim Roth), a messenger on his first day of work. In the first segment a sisterhood of witches gather in the bridal suite to try to undo a spell. In the second story, Ted is going to deliver ice, but he does it in the wrong room and ends up watching Sigfried (David Proval) bind and gag his wife, Angela (Jennifer Beals), suspicious of her fidelity. In the third story, a couple with two children want to go out to have fun and give Ted $500 to look after the little ones. In the last segment the messenger finds himself in the middle of a bet in which the penthouse guest has bet a collector’s car against a little finger. Director Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez (2021, 98 min).

In the film ‘Jackie Brown’, the attraction of the cineclub on April 19, at 7:30 pm, a flight attendant (Pam Grier) traffics money to the United States, at the behest of a weapons salesman. When two police officers offer her a deal to hand over the bandit, the woman decides to bypass everyone involved, with one eye on freedom and the other on a suitcase full of money. (1998, 150 min).

And another Tarantino classic, ‘Reservoir Dogs’, ends the ELCV film club program in April, on the 26th, at 7:30 pm. In the plot, Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney), an experienced criminal, has gathered six bandits for a big diamond robbery, but these six men know nothing about each other and each one uses a color as a code name. However, during the robbery something went wrong, as several police officers were waiting at the scene. (1993, 99 min).

Service:

Show ‘Tarantino in the 90s’

Organization of the Free Film and Video School in partnership with the Museum of Image and Sound, through Ponto MIS

Screening of four feature films by North American director Quentin Tarantino, at the Heleny Guariba Auditorium, always at 7:30 pm.

Address: Praça IV Centenario, s/n – Centro

Day 5/4, ‘Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence’ (1995, 149 min)

Day 12/4, ‘Grande Hotel’ (2021, 98 min)

Day 19/4, ‘Jackie Brown’ (1998, 150 min)

Day 4/26, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1993, 99 min)

Indication: 16 years

Free entrance