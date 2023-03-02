ESL FACEIT Group acquires Vindex

The global esports group ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) has announced the acquisition of esports technology and infrastructure company Vindex. He CEO by VindexMike Sepso, and the CSOSundance DiGiovanni, will remain and will hold management positions at EFG. The two companies have claimed that the merger will give them better competencies to grow events like DreamHack, as well as increase EFG’s studio capabilities in multiple regions.

vindex is known above all for its platform Vindex Intelligence Platform and its esports solutions division, Esports Engine. Vindex Intelligence Platform offers to publishers and brands data and analysiswhile Esports Engine focuses on the event production. Esports Engine has supported the Call of Duty League, the Overwatch League, the Apex Legends Global Series, and many other major sporting events.

The two companies property of vindex will continue to work under the roof of EFG, and will continue to offer their services to existing customers. They will also have access to additional resources from EFG. On the other hand, the chain of centers LAN Belong Gaming Arenasother property of Vindex, will become a autonomous entity and will work independently. LAN Belong recently moved to a franchise model.

By joining forces with EFG, we are bringing the best of gaming and esports under one roof. EFG is the global industry leader, and becoming part of the ESL FACEIT group will allow us to not only expand our global presence, but also leverage our complementary technology stack to offer a comprehensive suite of products and services that drive engagement. Mike Sepso, CEO of Vindex

The transaction comes in a difficult economic climate, which many industry commentators have described as “esports winter”and which has caused the closure of numerous independent companies, including tournament operators such as Beyond The Summit.