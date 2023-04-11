Esport in Chaco: they seek initiatives from more clubs in electronic sports

In an exclusive interview with Diario TAG, matias miropresident of the EW gaming Club, reflected on the GamerGy carried out at the April 7 to 9 in Tecnopolis. At the same time, he spoke about the situation of electronic sports in Chaco.

This eSport event brings together the main competitors of the country, as well as international teams. They even characterize it as the greatest meeting Spanish-speaking gaming.

In addition, one of the protagonists was Nicolás Lencina from Chaco who shone in the final of the Counter Strike Global Offensive competition. his team, Boca Juniors He was the winner of the tournament.

Matías Miro, president of the Chaco gaming club Ew Gaming Club.

In relation to this, Miró was consulted about the present of gaming in the province. “projection is very goodFor example, the Sarmiento club is developing what is Sarmiento Sports. This would be the second club to join in what is the competitive part and the first club of experience -more recognized in other areas- that is going to be added from the province”.

To which he adds: “It is a great advance, they are going to be organizing an office that is the training areas and so on.all this in order to participate in the national professional leagues”.

Next, he called for more clubs to take the initiative so that eSports grow regionally. “It would be good if there was a perspective for the future of the other clubs and why not of the State so that they collaborate in this sense and that this grows“, he remarked.

One of the obstacles that he highlighted was the need for clubs to look for future talent outside the local area, since this forces them to “look outside” and must pay “dollarized” prices. “We look outside, because unfortunately the internal development was stagnant“.

“What I mean by that is that, We as an organization find ourselves limited to going out to look for players abroad, with which, obviously, the costs are dollarized and why? Well, for a matter that is related to the lack of competitiveness that exists at the regional level“, he added.

Faced with this, he highlights that if “there were an ecosystem” for gaming, they could combat the need to seek representatives from other places. “We could organize a league, the league would generate a growth perspective for players locals that could generate development and since there isn’t one, some have to go out and look for players from abroad”.

Finally, he stressed that: “A bit of regional development is needed to be able to aim for more, but they are working, they are working”

Click and leave your comment