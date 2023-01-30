Esports abound in ESLAND and should not be in 2024

The hangover from the ESLAND awards will be long for many streamersliterally for many of them and also metaphorically for others, either for receiving an award, for not getting it or for the unique experience they have lived there.

But there is also an informative hangover, covering the last fringes left by a gala that has pleased many and has disappointed many others, especially those in the esports sector.

Both me, Liber, passionate about esports and streamersLike the medium in which I write, Movistar eSports, we are specialized in this sector and in that of content creators, covering news of everything that happens in both worlds.

And that is why I saw fit to comment, and not badly, but to be honest: esports should cease to exist in the E

SLAND. And I tell you like this, without censorship and without cutting a hair: it doesn’t make any sense.

I put you in context. At the ESLAND 2023 Awards, the awards were given to best esports player and best caster of 2023two categories focused on a sector that has always been linked to that of streamers.

And this makes me laugh, because although there are many content creators linked to a club, the truth is that the streamers they need less and less of an organization that represents them… Changing roles. But that is another subject.

Let’s go back to the prizes. The winners have been JellyFortnite player in the gamer category and vicky palami in the category of castertwo people from great influence in the sector which have caused quite a stir on Twitter.

When Ibai got off the ESLAND to Caster of the Year, Grefg said this. A month later there were 3 nominees who were not dedicated to casting as their job. Vicky Palami asked not to be nominated for it, and not only was she nominated but she won, and Ibai gave her the award. Difficult to understand 🤷🏻‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/pQ20ri4rr0 —Jean (@JeanAvilaF) January 29, 2023

Especially with vickya wonderful content creator who refused to be nominated and, despite this, he has won. Perhaps what has hurt the most is that other commentators like Jagged either Ulises They do dedicate their lives to casting, just like Suja has been the face of Fortnite for years.

And it’s not because Vicky doesn’t deserve it, far from it, but the reality is that the category of caster of the year it doesn’t seem to matterbecause we remember that at the beginning of the voting, KNekro or Cristinini they were nominated.





On the other hand is Jellyprofessional Fortnite player at G2 Esports whose biggest achievement in 2022 has been a 2nd place finish in a Fortnite Twitch Cup… against the LEC of flakked and his participation in Worlds this year.

Something historic by a Spanish player in the most watched electronic sport in the world. We understand that Mixwell, despite being very relevant in VALORANT, did not win it or that even Reven, the same in TFT, either. But Flakked… maybe he did deserve it.





Be careful, Jelty is great and it’s incredible to see him play Fortnite, but that shouldn’t be the case, because it has become clear that people who do not follow, see or are not interested in esports have voted.

For that, let’s remove electronic sports from ESLAND, some prizes for the community streamer, or if not, his thing would be to refocus the category. I don’t know, “better streaming of an esports player” or “The one who kills the most in streaming and what more spectacle does it give broadcasting”.

In fact, many streamers They have already shown their interest live and learning about esports, voting just to vote, something that stains a sector that, perhaps, should no longer be in ESLAND. Or if they are, that there be an expert jury, just like for role play or other similar area.