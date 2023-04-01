eSports: After nine years, Valve announces new game of the Counter-Strike series | sport

Valve announced the release of Counter-Strike 2 Disclosure/Valve

Published 03/22/2023

Rio – This fourth fair (22) will be marked in the history of two electronic sports. After nine years since the launch of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Valve announced, finally, the new game of the franchise. It is about “Counter-Strike 2”, which is expected to be officially released in winter.

“Today we are afraid to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is a review of all systems, all content and all parts of the CS experience”, highlighted the official profile of the game on social networks.

Embora or CS 2 is only officially released in the middle of the year, users will be able to start playing before the hour. This is because, Valve announced that, from this fourth, some players will be chosen to participate in a limited beta test and, thus, be able to find problems that will be corrected before launch.

“Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on several factors considered important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent play time on Valve’s official servers, factor of trust and situation of the Steam account”, highlighted the developer.

Among the main novelties of Counter-Strike 2, is the update of the smoke grenades, which will interact more with the gaming environments. Além disso, or increase in “tickrate” (frequency that the server updates or play), and the reformulations on the maps also appear as news at a first moment.

In the social networks, various fans of the game, professional players and teams will celebrate the launch of CS 2. Check out some reactions: