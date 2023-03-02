Esports and virtual reality

The esports, or electronic sports, are video game competitions in the purest traditional sports style, changing the real world for pixels. This has its good and bad things, and I can tell you that I dedicated myself professionally to this, although what is interesting now is to digress from Virtual reality will be the next step for esports.

Receiving the European R6 runner-up medal

Where do esports come from?

To put us in situation This phenomenon has been around since the advent of the internet.the cybers of any neighborhood, were filled with group of kids competing in the already legendary, Quake, Dota, Unreal Tournament, Age of Empires, Starcraft or Counter Strike. With the passage of time this has gotten worse. Going from cybers to entire stadiumsfull of people supporting their team, as if from a football match was. It is something incredible and what many of us dreamed of since we were little, Be a professional video game player.

IEM Katowice from Counter Strike Global Offensive

The eternal debate can finally end

there was always a debate whether to call it sport or notIn my opinion, it seems like a stupid debate that I don’t want to get into, but it is true that, unlike traditional sports, since its inception, chase the shadow of the absence of physical effortsomething that by a certain sector has made never end up considering as something more serious than it really is.

I mention this because with the appearance of virtual reality, all that would disappear, yes it is true that It will not be the same as practicing a normal sportbut already the players They will have to have a good physical level, or resistance at least, for endure so much training, like the long competitions, this added to the mental demand of competing in these formats, which I already tell you that it is not little.

I don’t think there is much difference between playing real ping pong and playing Eleven Table Tennis, as far as physical effort is concerned, mind you. On the other hand, team shooter games take on a totally different dimension, without mini maps, pure communication, space control and physical movement, to duck, or simply aim.

The uncertain but hopeful future

It is impossible to know today what will happen, because even VR is niche, but so were traditional video games, who knows if in a few years we will see full stadiums cheering people with a visor on their faces while lying on the ground.

Regarding this, some games have already appeared like VAIL, which claims to be the first VR game made specifically for esports, currently only available on SteamVR. Hopefully the power of the supposed Meta Quest 3 will help drive this, because I would love to live what I used to play.