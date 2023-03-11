Esports at the Olympic Games: a step forward for video games or forced inclusion?

Esports return to the Olympics

Last week the social networks of the Olympic Games announced a new edition of theto Olympic Esports Seriesa competition parallel to the Olympics, exclusively about video games. This raised a lot of hype, because a sports heavyweight like Olympic committee bet on electronic sports is not a minor fact, however there was surprise and some discontent for the games they decided to include, which are not the ones that usually get all the flashes in international competitions.

This will be the second edition of the Olympic Esports Series, since the first was held in 2021. In this they will be played from June 22 to 25 in person at Singapore, and nine video games will be included, although only six will have open qualifiers, so it is expected that the rest will be exhibition only. The titles are Gran Turismo 7, Just Dance 2023, WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS, chess, Zwift, Virtual Regatta, Tic Tac Bow and virtual taekwondo.

Some expected more relevant titles in the world of esports such as League of Legends, Counter Strike, Dota 2, Street Fighters or even Clash Royale, but the IOC opted for virtual representations of some sports that are part of the Olympic Games. In addition, each of these games are associated with the federations of each sport.

Gran Turismo will be one of the main attractions of the Olympic Esports Series

Gran Turismo 7: It is probably the most popular on the list. It is part of a historic racing game saga that was born on the first PlayStation and has always been cutting edge. Edition after edition was surpassed in graphic level and in the realism of the physics, and it is one of the most famous electronic sports in the SimRacing category.

Virtual Regatta: It would be the virtual version of the sailing competitions. The game includes two versions: Virtual Regatta Offshore (off the coast to cover long distances) and Virtual Regatta Inshore (with shorter distances skirting the coasts). It is a free mobile game and can also be played from a computer browser. You have to control not only the boat, but also measure the tides and winds. It’s a kind of simulator, and you compete under the same rules as physical sports.

Chess: It’s basically virtual chess. Chess.com is the most famous platform for playing chess online, and it was key to popularizing the sport in recent years. It includes tutorials for newbies, daily challenges and different game modes besides the traditional one. Several of the most important competitions are held there, and it is used by the best players in the world. It also includes rankings, biographies and the networks of the most cracks. You can also see streamings of those who create content through the web.

eBaseball: It is a cartoony baseball game for PlayStation and for Nintendo Switch. They are the actual rules of the sport, but with a very lively aesthetic. It is a very popular game in Japan, but it has never been released outside of Japan. In fact, it is sold in the store for the derisory price of one dollar, in search of new followers in the West.

Some of the games that will be part of the Olympic Week

Zwift: It is the best known platform for training indoor cycling. It is a good way to unite physical sport with esports, since pedaling on a stationary or training bike is transmitted within the virtual world and moves the avatar forward. This is accomplished through two devices that connect to the bike: a speed meter and a smart trainer, which hardens or softens the disc depending on the terrain of the game.

Tic Tac Bow: It is the title that attracted the most attention of all, because it was launched in the first days of March, so there are no expert players or a proven competitive system. It is a free mobile game that for now is only available on Android, and that mixes archery with the tatete game. The objective is to shoot arrows at the targets in the shape of a square, each shot awards points from 1 to 10 depending on how close to the center the arrow has arrived, and the first to get three in a row wins. In addition, a player can steal the opponent’s locker if the shot has a higher score.

Tennis Clash: It is a free tennis game for mobile. The controls are quite simple because the avatar is controlled only with the touch of the screen; to hit the ball and reposition it on the court. They are the same rules as in tennis, but it is only to seven points. It’s a fairly casual game with touches of RPG to improve rackets or skills of the avatar, although you can advance more easily loading money into the account.

Just Dance: The most recognized dance saga of the last decades will have its exhibition within the event, although there will be no open qualifiers. The objective is to dance to imitate as closely as possible the movements of the avatar on the screen, using a control that measures movement, such as the Nintendo Switch joycon, the move on PlayStation or even smartphones, which are connected remotely.

Virtual Taekwondo, developed by Refract Technologies promises to be one of the games of the future

Virtual Taekwondo: We won’t be able to see competitions for this game because it’s still in development according to their website, but there will most likely be exhibitions in Singapore. It is the one that most promises to offer something different, since it uses motion tracking technology so that two players can face each other from a distance without hitting each other in real life. This is achieved through the AXIS, which are small devices that are fastened to different parts of the body in order to track the blows of each one. In addition, common elements in video games such as a life bar and special attacks are added.

The truth is that if teams or players can face each other on equal terms in a video game, it is considered esports. Although those presented by the IOC are not the most popular, it is true that they have some relationship with established sports, and the LoL or Call of Duty have little to do with traditional disciplines. All these titles are those that have a close relationship with the sports federation, but it is striking that no soccer game like the one appears. FIFAwhich at the moment is licensed by the maximum entity of the sport.

The choice of games aroused several criticisms in the community, since seems to be a forced inclusion rather than an actual idea of ​​including video games in the Olympics. For years there have been different organizations fighting for esports to be part of the event, however the championships have grown so much that they no longer need to be part of the Olympics to stand out worldwide. Now it seems that the IOC itself is the one that needs them, and this format might not be the most appropriate to incorporate it, but it is still a step forward in the exposure that competitive video games can gain.

Keep reading:

More than 750 million people watched esports last year

What’s up with the fighting games in Argentina?

Twitch and esports: Independiente’s commitment to strengthen the young audience