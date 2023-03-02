Esports Bureau: TENSTAR ceases its activity

The British esports organization TENSTARha ceased all its operationsaccording to a statement published by the company a few days ago on its social networks.

This, based in the Midlands, competed at a relatively high level in Rainbow Six: Siege and VALORANT. In R6was a team from the Challenger League, who came second in the December meet for £8,813. He also recently won the Contenders Legion: Athena Series, a competition of VALORANT female.

Esports teams, especially mid-sized ones, are always struggling to survive and stay. The announcement of TENSTAR showed what difficult that has been to get a clear ROI for your partners.

TENSTAR has had extensive discussions with various investment partners, and most of those discussions always require a return on investment, which is difficult to produce, and difficult to test with our two core titles, Rainbow Six: Siege and VALORANT. Winning a VALORANT Regional League barely generates enough revenue to pay a player, making it completely unsustainable without considerable third-party investment. TENSTAR Directive

The organization and its sister company Adamo Gaming They have also been charged with not pay their employees. According to a report published by Sports News UKsome have initiated legal proceedings for the company to pay themin the same way, in the communication of TENSTAR also affirmed this informationwho owes money to his workers and players.

On the other hand, the organization worked in education in the UK. was associated with SCL Enigmaz to provide tutoring, training and competition services. SCL Enigmaz was founded by SCL Educationand offers several BTEC university courses level 2 and 3 throughout the UK.

Finally, the organization also stated that it will resume operating when it is able to support players and staff.