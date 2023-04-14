eSports Córdoba Fest 2023: all the information about the gamer event of the year – Web de Noticias

The appointment is on Saturday, April 15 from 5:00 p.m. in the Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex. With free entry.

The final instances of the FIFA, Minecraft, League of Legends and Valorant competitions will be developed.

In addition, there will be prizes, stands and activities related to the universe of video games.

Cordovan gamers have an unmissable date this Saturday, April 15 at the Blue Pavilion of the Fair Complex: the eSports Cordoba Fest 2023. The finals of the electronic sports competitions that are part of the Cordoba eSports Program. In addition, there will be activities and proposals for video game lovers to live the experience to the fullest.

In recent weeks, more than 1,000 eathlets have clashed in the virtual instances of the Cordobesa Electronic Soccer Cup, the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament. Now, the finalists will compete in person and in front of the public that attends the great gamer party on Saturday.

From 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., you can enjoy a series of activities and stands so that those present are part of the event not only as spectators but also as protagonists. All, with free admission.

Lightning competitions will be held Just Dance and FreeFirethere will be retro arcades and consoles for fighting games, exhibition and testing of games from local industries, virtual reality spaces and augmented reality actions.

Likewise, those who come to the Blue Pavilion of the Fair Complex will also find:

Motorsport simulators and cars on display from V Racing.

Trivia on Kahoot!

Traveling gym.

Stationary bike station that crushes PET bottles. Recycling awareness.

Real soccer field.

Dissemination and information about the new eSports platform.

Institutional and governmental spaces with various informative and interactive proposals.

How could it be otherwise, the eSports Cordoba Fest 2023 will feature live music sets by DJs and casters who will recount the different instances of each competition. There will also be food trucks to accompany the activity with a varied gastronomic proposal.

The closing will be with the classic Cordovan soccer, in esports version: Talleres and Belgrano will play an exciting showmatch.

Finalists eSports Córdoba Fest 2023

With great participation of players and teams from the interior of Córdoba, this is how the list of finalists who will face each other on Saturday, April 15.

New Minecraft Intercollegiate League

Final round: 5th or 6th grade students from elementary schools. Finalist schools:

Puerta del Sol Institute – Oncativo

President Miter School – Río Tercero

Gabriel Taborin School – Córdoba

Monte Cristo Parish – Monte Cristo

Pius X – Cordoba

Francisco Malbrán Educational Center – Pozo del Molle

Educational Unit Maryland – Villa Allende

Saint Peter the Apostle – Córdoba

2nd Edition League of Legends Tournament

Semifinal and final in person.

eSports workshops

Rebel Fox Gaming

Belgrano eSports

The spurts

2nd FIFA Cordoba Cup

It will be played from the round of 16 to the final in person at the event. Finalist teams:

Alliance of Jesus Mary

Matienzo esports – Cordoba

Sports Complex

Belgrano – Cordoba

DyC Serrano

Luro and June 30 – Cintra

Sportivo Belgrano – San Francisco

Nill F.C.

Union San Vicente – Córdoba

Esports Workshops – Córdoba

Inriville Hearthstone

DASyB Lions

Athens of Cordoba

Social and Sports Melo

Youth Defenders of Justiniano Posse

Lasallano – Córdoba

Valorant

16 teams participated, with close to 100 players from all over the country. The finalist teams that will play an online game are:

Ebro Gaming

Wild Esports

Everything you need to know

When: Saturday April 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: Blue Pavilion of the Fair Complex (Av. Cárcano S/NB° Chateau Carreras).

Entrance: free and free

Groups that arrive at the Fair Complex: ERSA lines 71 and 72.