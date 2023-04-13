eSports – League of Legends arrives in the country with the final of the Latin American League live

On April 14, the final of the Latin American League, the most important gamer tournament on the League of Legends continent, will be broadcast for the second consecutive year.

By: soni jimenez





April 13, 2023

The final of the Latin American League (LLA), the most important gamer tournament in our League of Legends continent, will be broadcast for the second consecutive year on Strib. Nickdaboom and his band will be in charge of the coverage, next Friday, April 14 at 7:00 pm from the Movistar Arena in Santiago de Chile and virtually from the Strib studios. In the final of the LLA, Six Karma and Movistar Rainbow 7 will face each other.

More than 30,000 people enjoyed Strib’s coverage of the LLA 2022 final. This year, Nickdaboom and his gang are back to bring us the preview, the arena, the final, the best interviews and all the special moments that complement the official broadcast . The stream can be seen simultaneously on the Twitch channel and on Strib’s TikTok.

With a strategic alliance with Riot Games, Strib was once again chosen to cover this entire event. To enjoy the final of the League of Legends Latin American League (LLA) live, this Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. (Colombian time), enter the Strib Twitch channel https://www.twitch. tv/strib or on Strib’s TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@strib.gg

Strib is the first comprehensive gaming project in Latin America that contains all the initiatives of AMC Networks International – Latin America aimed at the gamer scene. Through the fusion of recreational and competitive universes led by a team of streamers who lead live content, original programs, and open tournaments, Strib is an inclusive space that is both a training arena, a hotbed for new generations, and lots of fun. .