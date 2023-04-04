eSports Rebels Gaming has a new sponsor: N26 bank

The industry of gaming and eSports continues to grow at a dizzying pace both globally and in Spain, expanding its horizons thanks to the support of large companies and investors from other fields, which contribute to the creation of new teams and competitions.

To continue promoting this new sports and entertainment format, he online bank N26 today announced its support for eSports club, Rebels Gamingfounded by Manchester United FC goalkeeper, David De Geabecoming one of its official sponsors.

Starting in April, and coinciding with the beginning of the second split of the VALORANT Challengers Spainthe online bank will be present in the different content, broadcasts and activations developed by Rebels Gaming, as well as integrating its logo into the official kit of the three club teams.

De Gea’s project, which also has the support of other former professional athletes such as Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes, has managed to sneak in in a matter of months among the best eSports clubs in our country, currently being the first classified in the regular phase of the LVP. Thus, after a first year full of successes and having stayed at the gates of the League of Legends Super League final, finishing in third position, the club still has a lot to do.

demonstrate in 2023.

Despite having competed in different video games in the past, currently the two men’s and the women’s teams of Rebels Gaming are now focusing their efforts on the League of Legends and Valorant competitions, the two games with the highest audiences in both Spain and the rest of the world. the world right now; being the second the one that is experiencing the greatest growth globally according to Riot Games.

With this sponsorship, N26 allies itself with a team with which it shares a very similar DNA and spirit, both being promising youngsters who are challenging the status quo established until now in both sectors. For N26, eSports are much more than a game, they are a way of life for a global community that knows no limits, and with which, as an online bank, we have a lot in common. We are very happy to begin our journey in the world of eSports at the hands of Rebels Gaming, a young and non-conformist team with a solid project and boundless potential, which is becoming one of the benchmarks of the competition in our country. Alfonso Luengo, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at N26 Spain