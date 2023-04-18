Esports, the UNLP mega project where they are already pioneers

That is why several sports businessmen turned to this new discipline, such as Kun Aguero (KRÜ), Gerard Piqué, Carlos Casemiro or Fernando Alonso to name a few.

The beginnings at the University

Faced with these facts, and after the pandemic, the UNLP began to think about a project that initially sought containment and support for students who were already linked to esports.

“The project was born in September 2021, we started holding tournaments, and in January 2022 we formed the 1st team (League of Legends). In July we added Age of Empire, Valorant and CS. And in January of this year Valorant Femenino ”with Leandro Becka, founder and director of the project.

Those in charge of this initiative affirm that “they don’t put a roof on themselves”, but who hope to be able to compete nationally and internationally. They further stated that “Although we prioritize any university competition that appears, the truth is that there is not much”but nevertheless, the project director recounted that “toSome of our teams play against renowned teams like Boca, River, OXEN, Velox”.

Esports UNLP is one of the pioneers at the national level, and it has a training place that is in the Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer (CIyTT) of the Faculty of Informatics. The space has 10 positions (chair, computer and accessories) for each team to play one game per week.

Leandro Becka also stated: “There is no investment horizon. In fact, brands have approached to invest in us but we had to decline the proposal because the University is public”. But “If there were prizes for players, or they have transferred money to us to transport us around the province. What is profit does not exist”.

Lastly, he specified that electronic games “They are sold as this million-dollar industry that is going to generate instant income and it is not like that. That does not mean that it is not interesting and cannot be profitable, but it is not blowing and making a bottle ”.