eSports tournament in NL, Impeccable! / Flawless! / Impeccable

The Brazilians will win the first prize of the bag to be distributed, more than one thousand and half dollars, among the finalists and still, or right to represent the continent no Major de Paris to be held in May in the city of light.

The Brazilians won the first prize of the bag to be distributed, more than one and a half million dollars, among the finalists and also, the right to represent the continent in the Major of Paris to be held in May in the city of light.

The Brazilians got the first prize in the bag to be distributed, more than a million and a half dollars among the finalists and also, the right to represent the continent in the Paris Major to be held in May in the city of light.

O minimum é que um tiempo brasileiro, o “ Rage ”, he won, and they were on the field, beating their rivals from Argentina, the United States, Canada and their own compatriots from other quintets.

The least thing is that a Brazilian team, “ Rage ”, won, and they were that on the pitch, beating their rivals from Argentina, United States, Canada and their own compatriots from other quintets.

The least of it is that a Brazilian team, “Furia”, won, and they were that on the pitch, beating their rivals from Argentina, the United States, Canada and their own compatriots from other quintets .

about the number of viewers this event captured the countries where the games of the 16 participants were seen, I reserve the details, because I am going to wait for the organizers to inform me precisely, and for the dust to clear, after the raging battles that took place in San Pedro Garza García, NL, in a historic event for the State and also for Mexico .

In this competition, they will face four other teams. Each one of them will represent the five continents.

In this competition they will face four other teams. They will each represent the five continents.

In said competition, four other teams will be measured. They will each represent the five continents .

On the number of spectators that this event captured and the countries where the games of the 16 participants were seen, I reserve the data, because I will wait for the organizers to inform me accurately, since the dust has dissipated, after the fierce battles that took place in San Pedro Garza García, NL, in a historic event for the State and also for Mexico.

Regarding the number of spectators that this event captured and the countries where the games were played, the 16 participants were seen, I reserve the data, because I will wait for the organizers to inform me precisely, once the poeira dissipated, after the fierce battles that would take place in San Pedro Garza García, NL, in a historical event for the State and also for Mexico.

AND SPEAKING OF THE ORGANISERS…

And speaking of the organizers, after spending exactly 38 hours covering 5 days in the middle of Easter this American RMR – CS Go to Paris 2023 on the 7th floor of the Safi Metropolitan hotelI can tell you that the word I heard the most from the specialized journalists who came from the United States, Brazil, England, Canada and Argentina wasFlawless! And I write it with marks of admiration, because my foreign colleagues were impressed with the organizational capacity of the team led by Octavio Echagaray and their counterparts from the alliance that made ACE with Blast. TV and the people of Counter-Strike. What those who instead of being present here went on vacation to Tampico missed…

AND SPEAKING OF THE ORGANIZERS…

And speaking of the organizers, after having spent exactly 38 hours covering for 5 days in the middle of Easter this American RMR – CS Go to Paris 2023 on the 7th floor of the Safi Metropolitan hotel, I can tell you that the word I heard most from the specialized journalists who came from United States, Brazil, England, Canada and Argentina, it was Flawless! and I write it with exclamation points, because my foreign colleagues were impressed they with the organizational capacity of the team commanded by Octavio Echeagaray and his counterparts of the alliance that ACE made with Blast.TV and the folks at Counter-Strike. What was lost by those who, instead of being present here, went on vacation to Tampico…

E FOR FALAR OUR ORGANIZERS…

And to speak to the organizers, after having spent exactly 38 hours charging for 5 days around Easter this American RMR – CS Go to Paris 2023 at the 7th floor of the Safi Metropolitan hotel, I can say that by word of mouth I heard two specialized journalists who We saw the United States, Brazil, England, Canada and Argentina, it was impeccable! I write with points of exclamation, because my foreign colleagues were impressed with the organizational capacity of the team led by Octavio Echeagaray and his counterparts from the alliance that ACE fez with Blast.TV and the Counter-Strike staff. Or what is lost for those who, instead of being here present, went to Tampico for fairs…

I lost count of the number of people in ACE and their allies who participated in this event. They all excelled and their high organizational level reminded me of that of the Formula 1 teams. At that level is the company that is part of Vívaro and this, in turn, of Marcatel, whose president is Gustavo M. de la Garza Ortega and the general director is his son Gustavo.

I lost count of the number of ACE people and its allies who participated in this event. Everyone showed off and their high organizational level reminded me of the Formula 1 teams. At that level is the company that is part of Vívaro and this in turn of Marcatel, whose CEO is Gustavo M. de la Garza Ortega and general director is his son Gustavo.

I lost a counted number of people from ACE and their allies who will participate in this event. They all exhibited themselves and their high organizational level was brought to me by the Formula 1 teams. This level is at the company that is part of Vívaro and this, in turn, of Marcatel, whose president is Gustavo M. de la Garza Ortega and is general director. his son Gustavo.

Congratulations to all and we are going to Paris in May. See you there.

Congratulations to all and we are going to Paris in May. See you there.

Congratulations to everyone and we’re going to Paris in May. See you there

PANAMA TAILOR’S DRAWER.

“What pride for Mexico with this caliber of businessmen”, concludes the irreverent my Gaby.

RELATED POSTS:

https://detona.com/articulo/es-nuevo-leon-hub-de-america-latina-en-esports

https://detona.com/articulo/eit-miguel-mira-de-lo-que-es-capaz-el-sampetrino-al-que-le-partiste-su-casa-en-2

https://detona.com/articulo/desmitificacion-del-deporte-electronico-demystifying-esports

https://detona.com/articulo/nl-hace-historia-torneo-de-esports-llega-27-millones-en-55-paises-nl-makes-history-esports

https://detona.com/articulo/analogias-de-los-esports-con-el-liderazgo-analogies-esports-leadership

https://detona.com/articulo/comparto-con-ustedes-mi-alegria-por-el-exito-de-este-evento

https://detona.com/articulo/con-el-lanzamiento-mundial-de-ace-filial-de-vivaro-don-gustavo-continue-atrayendo-miradas-e

https://detona.com/articulo/abuso-de-autoridad-contra-ciudadano-ejemplar

TAILOR’S DRAWER OF PANAMA.

“What pride for Mexico with this caliber of entrepreneurs,” concludes the irreverent of my Gaby.

PANAMA ALPHAIATE DRAWER.

“What pride for Mexico with this caliber of entrepreneurs”, I concluded or irreverently minha gaby.