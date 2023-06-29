Estate agents show the most expensive properties in Flanders

Miljoenhuizen is VTM’s latest TV program which can be seen on TV every Thursday at 8:35 pm from 18th May, 2023. From sprawling villas to authentic palaces; All this will pass. Read more about millionaire homes, estate agents and the real estate gems of Flanders in this article.

Luxury real estate is a booming business. From sprawling villas to authentic palaces, properties are sold every day in our country for at least one million euros or more. What’s going on behind the scenes of the high-end real estate world? How do you close the right deal with a demanding client? What makes luxury properties special? The VTM viewer discovers this in the new reality program Miljoenhuizen. From the popular Knokke to the alluring Braaschat, brokers from three Flemish real estate offices give a unique insight into the most expensive properties in Flanders.

Real estate agents make every effort to enthrall the clients with their dream property. From palaces to architectural gems and from modern villas to luxury apartments. None of the ideas are too crazy or too big and the cost is impressive too. The cost of each building is several crores. In the VTM program Miljoenhuizen we follow three Flemish real estate offices and their brokers, namely Stephanie, Maxim and Jan van Cambier de Nil, David van Food & Becker and the broker Arthur Rodenberg.

Cambier de Nil in Knokke

Who says luxury real estate, says Nokke. The real estate office of Stephanie Cambier (33) is located in Cambier de Nil on the Flemish coast. Her parents founded the office, but she is now the leading lady together with her husband, Maxime Van Boeckrijk (31). Top seller Jan Tricot (27) completed the team at the age of twenty one. With a great passion for real estate and a sweet language, they seek unique multi-million dollar properties for their clients, with or without ocean view. Collaboration is the key to success.

Maxime Van Bockrijk says: “We know what we are working for and I think that is why we are such a strong team. We see the most beautiful buildings in Knockae and you can also see from the companies doing the renovation that they have high standards. You hear and see a lot, but you shouldn’t compare yourself to him.

Mila and Baker in Bruges, Sint-Martens-Latem and Brussels

Intelligent David Fontaine (33) grew up in an artistic environment and is interested in everything that is not the norm. That’s how they started the story of Found & Baker six years ago, working in Bruges, Sint-Martens-Latem (which we of course know from the VTM 2 series Latem Leven) and Brussels. Estate agents do not restrict themselves to luxury villas but also sell exclusive palaces situated in vast forests.

David Fontaine says: “When I started, it was really a story that didn’t exist in Flanders yet. There were no offices that dealt exclusively with special real estate. We sell palaces, conceptual properties, architectural real estate… in short, everything that is not standard. That’s why a good intake interview is important, because that’s how you get to know the customer. A good salesman is a listener, not a chatterbox.”

Rodenberg Real Estate in High Antwerp

The area around Breschat is a large residential area where Dutch real estate agent, Arthur Rodenberg (42) has been doing his job for more than 20 years. He runs the small company together with his wife, Suzanne Rodenberg, and all-round employee Karen van Hooydonk. Initially it was not intended to sell very expensive properties, but their offerings became increasingly exclusive.

Arthur Rodenberg says: “When I founded the company, my goal was to sell homes above 500,000 euros. We have become more specialized and now rarely get offers for less than one million euros. This is a unique biotope, a kind of microclimate. It’s not that the sun is always shining, but the weather is always nice.”

Kanye West at Viznagame

What’s it like living next door to the famous rapper Kanye West*? In the first episode of Miljoenhuizen we get a look at the American rapper’s neighbor’s loft located on the canal in Wijnegem. Broker Arthur Rodenberg is on prospecting with an investor. “If you like peace and quiet, this is the perfect place. If you wish, you will not hear anything here, ”says the neighbor. “There are common areas where you can meet, but Kanye West prefers to live a secluded life,” says real estate agent Arthur Rodenberg. “He really comes here for his peace and privacy.”

Ann-Katrin Castleman: Home

What if you just don’t get the job done with one dressing cream? In the second episode Miljonenhuizen, impressionable Ann-Katrien Casselman is looking for a new home for her family. It soon turns out that it will be no easy task for estate agent Arthur Rodenberg. With her 186,000 followers on Instagram and years of experience as an influencer, Ann-Catriona knows very well what she wants. And that is: a house with more than one wardrobe room. “It’s big enough for Dries, but not for me. I definitely need a double,” it seems. “It’s my job and it has to include my personal clothes, but I definitely need to be able to have an overview. I also feel that if my desk It will be useful if it is in the dressing room.

Someone who sells expensive property sometimes gets special customers too. In a new episode of Miljoenhuizen, Jan Tricot, a salesperson at the real estate agency Cambier de Nil, is looking for a luxury property for Christine, Michael Jackson’s childhood friend. He once wrote another French version of the song ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’ for her. She recently sold her home in Los Angeles and is now looking for a new place in Nokke. “He bought an apartment with me a few years back. We made an interesting discovery and are now making another discovery,” says Jan Tricot. “I am very proud that someone like Christine gives me the opportunity to find a property for her and that she feels that someone like me can take care of her finances and invest them.”

Apartment Cadzand: 3 million

In the fourth episode of Miljoenenhuizen, the viewer is taken across the border to Cadzand. (Extra nice for me, as I’m originally from Zeeuws-Vlaanderen and used to regularly visit Cadzand and the surrounding area – the area we also see in knock-offs). In Cadizand we found a luxury apartment in the dunes overlooking the sea for about 3 million euros. The home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spacious terraces (both front and back). Added benefit: When you buy an apartment, you also buy a hotel service. There’s an underground tunnel that leads to Blanke Top, the luxury hotel next door, where you can also access the spa. You also get a famous neighbor on the top floor: Mark Cooke. You most recently saw him as Colonel Mops in The Masked Singer on VTM.

15 lakh gift house

In episode 5 of Miljoenenhuizen, Mama Isabel gives her son a very special gift. They get a house in Nokke for 15 lakhs. For this you will get 210 square meters, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. And let’s not forget the wine cellar; Which is visible through the glass floor. Price: 1,485,000, Mother Isabel wants furniture.

Spectacular Details in the Million-Dollar Villa

Anyone who wants to sell luxury properties clearly has something to do with it. Real estate agent Arthur Rodenberg proves it. Dutch Arthur is rapidly moving into the role of an actor. Through films, he tries to market expensive properties in a trendy way. A luxurious home cinema, sophisticated horse stables, a large television that rises from the ground… In the promotional films, Arthur focuses on the details that make the multimillion-dollar villa unique. He explains, “Twenty years ago it would have been really cool if you had a wardrobe under your bed and your television in front.” “That thing made so much noise that you couldn’t sleep for the next hour, but nowadays those technologies have become more sophisticated.” And this is allowed for villas of about 5.9 million euros.

two episodes this week

Did you see that there are two episodes of Miljoenenhuizen this week? Episode 7 aired on Monday, June 26, 2023 and the last episode of Miljoenhuizen is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023. what to expect? For example, on Monday, you saw an extraordinary domain in Puers with a large pond, horse stables, swimming pool, two guesthouses, a home cinema, helicopter landing area… In addition, it also has a real helicopter garden And the garages are full of luxury cars.

The new reality program Miljoenhuizen can be seen from 18 May every Thursday at 8.35 pm on VTM. You can also watch the program through VTM GO. Did you know that you can also watch VTM Go in the Netherlands? Even if there is a globe in the programs. Here you can read more about watching VTM Go in the Netherlands.

