ESTEBAN SAMPAYO, THE NICOLEÑO WHO IS PART OF BOCA JUNIORS GAMING

The popularity of Esports does not stop growing. Electronic sports became professional, to such an extent that the big clubs in our country have already begun to dabble in them. Unlike the rest of the world, Argentina arrived late, but little by little it is evolving and obtaining great results. Nicoleño Esteban Sampayo is already a participant in this. He works for Boca Juniors Gaming, after passing through other teams, where he works as Analyst Coach in the Counter Strike team.

Electronic sports, also called cyber sports or esports, are video game competitions that have become highly popular events. Typically, esports are multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional gamers.

Among the different types of competencies, all those related to strategy or action stand out. One of the many out there is the well-known game Counter Strike, a series of multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video games. There, guerrilla teams fight to carry out a terrorist act while counterterrorists try to prevent it.

These types of games, at high levels such as Esports competitions, require unparalleled attention, with strategies similar to chess, where good teamwork and impeccable tactics achieve the best results.

The relevance that these sports have taken has led the big clubs to get involved, to such an extent that they have already launched official teams. This is the case of Boca Juniors, for example, where Esteban Sampayo from Nicolás works. The young athlete, in dialogue with EL NORTE, tells how he came to be able to be part of great international competitions and live the dream that, as boys, all those who have played Counter Strike had.

“I work as an Analyst Coach, I am part of the technical director’s team. In general, the teams have a coach and they look for someone to help them, to assist them and to tactically analyze the game and the rivals. They contacted me through a friend with whom I played in the “Peque” Schwartzman team and who is now in Boca,” Sampayo explained.

Immediately, he added that “I started with a test in October 2022 and now I have been officially introduced to the team.” It was in the mythical Bombonera where Media Day was held and the presentation of the entire team with its official jersey.

His work

Regarding his position, different from the one he was used to since he previously worked as a player, he explained that “my role in the team is, first of all, to assist the coach with whatever he needs. Whether in terms of video, plays, team strategy tactics for ours. We grab and see professionals. We literally watch how they play and reason to what they do. So, I’m also part of that process, the reasoning process, of understanding what’s going on in the game and how to react to that basically.”

“The game is like chess. It is played by movements, turns and pieces that, in a moment the map you position yourself in such a way that you generate an order to make a strategy. So my functions in the team would be to organize it. Basically organize tactically, bring new strategies, record for them what they ask me for plays; Also, recording them, we have the communications and the games all recorded to be able to review them, schedule and organize the day to day is also part of us and the clinical management. Schedule the practices and if we are going to review something, since we have to be attentive to the tournaments, there are generally many, ”she explained.

Living a dream between taboos

Esteban Sampayo has lived on Esports for more than a year. But it was not an easy thing to achieve. The amount of assumptions and archaic reasoning that still exist, put sticks in the wheel for those who want to become professional. How do you tell your parents that you are going to dedicate yourself to video games?

“I had to tell my mother that I was leaving college to be able to get 100% into Counter Strike. It was not an easy decision for me either, I had many doubts and fears because of what society instills in you. But luckily I managed to overcome that and today I am part of a beautiful work team, full of desire to progress and to show that this is also sport. I am a Boca player, it is officially like that. I belong to the Boca Juniors Gaming Counter Strike team, I am living a dream”, said Sampayo.

That the clubs continue betting on these sports means that many people can achieve their goals, that everyone can find the place where they belong. It is not only Boca that has an Esports team, also River, Movistar, companies; many bet on what, logically, is a business, but also an opportunity for many.

“Of course, when you see the money it generates, you start to see how sponsors and clubs are getting more and more involved. The investments they make is incredible, for example, now Boca provides us with our own place to train, with Wi-Fi, computers suitable for the game; because we must not forget that, for everything to go well, we cannot have technical problems. I think it’s still expensive, it’s difficult and it’s going to cost, but I know that Argentina can fight with powers like Europe or North America”, he concluded.

They have won several competitions, they are heading to many others, the prizes appear and the desire grows. They are the initiators of something that is going to become the future of thousands of people. “If you want to be a part of this, you have to really dedicate yourself, take it seriously. It is the first step to take for Esports to be considered as such”, affirmed the Nicoleño.