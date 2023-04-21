Estral expelled Jarvan, director of operations, for gender violence

Jarvan, an Estral manager, received two public and legal complaints for gender violence from GodessAlfa and another girl.

The League of Legends community in Latin America has been shaken by an extra-sports scandal that set off alarm bells. This is the complaint domestic violence presented by the Colombian streamer Catalina «GoddessAlfa» Upegui against Jorge «Jarvan» Valenciaformer Director of Operations of Estral Esportsa Latin American League team that decided to expel the defendant from the organization.

The facts came to light when Upegui herself published on her Instagram account several images of the bruises and injuries she would have suffered as a result of Valencia’s abuse. As explained by the streamer, she decided to make these facts public because she wanted to break the silence and fight against gender violence, even if this meant having to temporarily leave her social networks and return to Colombia.

The situation generated great controversy and jeopardized the reputation of Estral Esports, which had already been having problems with personalities from the League of Legends competitive scene. The decision was to expel Jarvan from the team.

GoddessAlfa’s case was joined by another public complaint that is also taking legal action. Luisa Acuña made this new accusation made through a thread where he gave many details of the multiple situations of physical and psychological abuse of Jarvan to his person.

This unfortunate episode of domestic violence has generated great outrage in the League of Legends community in Latin America. More than anything, women from the environment came out in defense of the victims and demanded greater sensitivity and commitment on the part of the teams and organizations that participate in this industry.

I believe you, you are not alone. I hope that one day you will be able to heal all the pain that he caused you and that your testimony will help prevent it from happening to someone else, either with him or with other people who have the same intentions. — ISG Lady Mufa (@LadyMufaTV) April 19, 2023

There is no doubt that Upegui’s complaint has brought to the table a very important and relevant issue in today’s society, and that is gender violence. This type of situation cannot be tolerated in any sphere, and it is important that measures are taken to eradicate and prevent them.