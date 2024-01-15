ETECSA expands payment options for its services from abroad

Cuba’s sole telecommunications company (ETECSA) is currently promoting the expansion of payment options for its services with funds received from abroad. Given the apparent shortage of foreign exchange, the entity needs more dollars.

The communications monopoly on the island promotes the possibility of making payments and transactions from abroad for its customers. Through its official website, the company offers a wide range of products and services that can be purchased, paid for, or recharged by family and friends living outside Cuba.

Among the services available are: purchase of mobile line, ideal for those who want to give the line to their relatives in Cuba, purchase of mobile phones, an option for those who want to renew the equipment of their loved ones on the island , Purchase of joint plans (data, SMS, minutes), which allows users abroad to contract voice, data and SMS plans for their family members in Cuba.

ETECSA: payment for services from abroad

ETECSA also expanded more payments for services from abroad, such as the purchase of Nauta Plus, which provides Internet access through ETECSA’s 3G network, recharges (Cubacell and Nauta), and the ability to support family members in Cuba. The most traditional way, allowing them to obtain credit. For calls, SMS and web browsing. It also allows you to pay your telephone bill.

According to him, this ETECSA initiative makes life easier for people living inside Cuba and outside the country, giving them the opportunity to be closer to their family and friends on the island. Furthermore, it contributes to the development of the Cuban economy by earning foreign currency, the most essential thing for the entity.

According to officials, the company is working to expand the range of available products and services as well as improve payment and management methods for greater convenience of its users. If you want to pay for some of these services from abroad, find more details on the official ETECSA website.