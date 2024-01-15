ETECSA promotes these services and payments from abroad

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the only one of its kind in the country, this week promoted the services and payments offered by the company, but with payments from abroad.

From their official website, they indicated that their entity “offers the possibility of receiving, paying and recharging various products and services from abroad.” These include the following.

– mobile line acquisition

– Purchase of mobile devices

– Acquisition of joint plans (data, SMS, minutes)

– Purchase of Nauta Plus

– Recharge (Cubacell and Nauta)

– Recharge USD account from MiTransfer wallet

– Payment of telephone bill

– QuebecSailTour: a service for tourists visiting our country

Mobile phones and lines, as well as combined plans, can be purchased through the Suena Cuba online platform in telephone, Quebel SIM card and Quebel package options.

Other ETECSA services with payment from abroad

They also promoted that Nauta Plus account can be purchased through authorized distributors. Landline bill payment can be made through a specific website.

There are many websites that offer Nauta recharge. For Nauta recharge, you will need the details of the Nauta account you want to recharge. This recharge is also valid for paying fees for the Nauta Hogar service, as long as the account is linked to the service. This transfer is done in the User Portal, in the Operations menu, Transfer Balance option.

In addition, in addition to the international recharge promotions offered every month of the year through various websites, mobile phone balance in Cuba can also be recharged from abroad.

MiTransfer Wallet USD account can be recharged from various websites.

Cubacelatour is a service for tourists visiting Cuba for a short period of time. It is a temporary mobile telephone line that includes a basic package of 6 GB + 100 minutes + 100 SMS and has a life cycle of 30 days from its activation. It can be purchased through various websites.



