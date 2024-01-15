ETECSA reports impact on network due to maintenance

Officials of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) reported that there will be damage to the network due to maintenance this February 15 and this 16. According to this report, work will be done on fiber optics.

In an official note, they specified all customers of ETECSA, as there is only one company of this type on the island. “We would like to inform you that, to ensure the correct functioning of the telecommunications network, maintenance work will be carried out on the main fiber optic links supporting national services during February 15 and 16,” he said.

,These activities may cause some disruption in Internet access and mobile phone voice service, especially in the early hours of the 16th. We regret any potential inconvenience this may cause,” he said.

“Our technicians will work tirelessly to minimize downtime,” he said. For any questions or queries, you may contact us through our official customer service channels.

ETECSA offers for this month of February

If you have Nauta Hogar service in Cuba, you can take advantage of a special offer from the state telecommunications company ETECSA. During this month of February, you can buy additional hours of Internet for only 6.25 CUP instead of the usual 12.50 CUP.

This way you can continue browsing the website even after you have used up the hours on your monthly plan. This offer is applicable only on Nauta Hogar and not on other Nauta modalities. You can pay overtime in a variety of ways. The promotion will be valid from 12th to 29th February.

The 50% discount does not apply to the following methods of accessing the Internet: Nauta cards for temporary use, Nauta accounts for tourism or airport sector, permanent Nauta accounts for public national navigation and Nauta Home service accounts for companies.



